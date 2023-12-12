The Big Picture Focus Features set a release date for Back to Black, a film based on Amy Winehouse's life and work, giving a unique glimpse into her rise to fame and the inspiration behind her iconic album.

Marisa Abela stars as Winehouse, with behind-the-scenes images revealing her uncanny resemblance and hinting at iconic moments from the singer's life.

The biopic, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, tells the story from Winehouse's perspective, chronicling her journey from a North London jazz musician to a Grammy-winning artist.

Focus Feature has set the release date for Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed film Back to Black based on iconic singer Amy Winehouse’s life and work. Starring Industry break out Marisa Abela the film aims to give a peek inside Winehouse’s rise to stardom and the relationship that inspired her Back to Black album. To mark the occasion, the makers have also unveiled the first look at the feature. In the new behind-the-scenes images Abela is a spitting image of Winehouse with her signature hairdo and eye makeup. The images tease some iconic moments from her life that are publicly well-documented, and in time, we’ll get more insight into them. However, for now, the images only reveal the general mood of the feature.

Back To Black is billed as a “never-before-seen glimpse into Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking studio album.” The movie is told from the singer’s perspective. It takes an intimate look at the “woman behind the phenomenon” and her relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums ever. Taylor-Johnson directs from a script written by Matt Greenhalgh, which brings the duo back together after their 2009 collaboration Nowhere Boy. The movie will chronicle Winehouse’s humble beginning in the early 2000s as a North London jazz musician and culminating in her rise to fame as a Grammy-winning artist before her untimely death.

The biographical drama has been long in the making. Ever since Winehouse passed away in 2011, several filmmakers have attempted to do a biopic. Winehouse is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists in recent history, selling more than 30 million records worldwide. Her 2006 album, Back To Black, propelled her to global stardom, and bagged 5 Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year and Song of The Year for her hit single "Rehab." Seeing that life unfold on the big screen will be cathartic for her fans worldwide and will inform a new generation about her life and work.

Who Else Is in ‘Back to Black’?

Close

Along with Abela in the lead role, the movie also cast Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Lesley Manville as Cynthia Winehouse, and Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse-Collins. The feature is produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures. Nicky Kentish-Barnes executive produces alongside Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin of StudioCanal.

Back To Black will be released in the U.S. on May 10, 2024. You can check out the new images above and learn more about the film here.