In a career pivot, Indian star Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the satirical thriller An Action Hero, where he plays a self-involved movie star who gets embroiled in a high-stakes chase plot right out of one of his films.

In An Action Hero, Khurrana plays the Bollywood star Maanav, who might have been involved in a hit-and-run incident, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays Bhoora, the brother of the man who died in the accident. Bhoora swears vengeance, and engages Maanav in a chase that takes them from Mumbai to London. The deluded Maanav can’t believe his bad luck as he goes on the run, with the same fans who were tripping over themselves to get selfies with him now calling for his blood. His films are being boycotted — a reference to a real-life trend that was witnessed this year — and crusading primetime news anchors are demanding to know his whereabouts.

The trailer points out just how clueless some people in the movie business can be, completely unaware that they’re successful only because audiences have paid to watch their work. Bhoora represents the common man, and he points out Maanav’s privilege on more than one occasion. For instance, when Maanav fails to recognize a man who has a gun pointed at him, Bhoora rolls his eyes and says, “Don’t you recognize anyone? Are we all bloody idiots, trying to kill you?”

Ahlawat is outstanding in the trailer, delivering a scenery-chewing performance as the vengeful Bhoora. After a series of bit-parts for over nearly a decade, he became something of an overnight sensation thanks to a starring role in the acclaimed Prime Video crime series Paatal Lok.

Khurrana, on the other hand, quickly became one of the most bankable young stars in Bollywood after a series of massively successful films centered around taboo topics — in his hit comedy dramas, he has played characters afflicted with everything from premature ejaculation to premature balding. However, in the post-pandemic era, the three films that he has headlined— the comedy-dramas Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G, and the political thriller Anek — have all underperformed at the box office. An Action Hero is about as big a creative deviation for Khurrana as the dark comedy thriller Andhadhun was some years ago. Andhadhun turned out to be one of his biggest hits, both critically and commercially. It will be interesting to see if the audience responds to An Action Hero the same way.

Directed by Anirudh Iyer and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai, An Action Hero will be released in theaters on December 2. You can watch the trailer and check out the poster below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.