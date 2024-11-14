Get ready to snuggle up for the holidays with Disney+’s latest animated short, An Almost Christmas Story. We're approaching the warm and cozy time of year, and it's the perfect moment to light a fire, get some cocoa, and get ready for the festive season. An Almost Christmas Story looks set to be another charming addition to the limitless holiday specials that we start seeking out in November and December, and Collider has an exclusive first look at John C. Reilly lending his voice—and singing talents—to the heartwarming holiday tale.

Inspired by the true story of Rocky the owl, who was rescued after being found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020, An Almost Christmas Story follows a young owl named Moon (voiced by Cary Christopher), who gets swept up in holiday excitement after accidentally ending up in a Christmas tree bound for New York City. Once Moon arrives in the Big Apple, he gets caught up in an unexpected adventure while he seeks his way home, bumping into Luna (Estella Madrigal), a young girl also just trying to find her way home for Christmas. Together, Moon and Luna encounter a colorful cast of characters, including a charming folksy character voiced by John C. Reilly, appropriately called The Folk Singer.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Reilly is heard performing "In the Bleak Midwinter," with his distinct voice adding an inviting, nostalgic feel that’s perfect for the season. Reilly’s character is no stranger to lending a helping hand and reminds both Moon and Luna of the magic that exists in unexpected places. Alongside Christopher, Madrigal, and Reilly, the cast also includes Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl, Mamoudou Athie as Pelly, Alex Ross Perry as Dave the Dog, Gianna Joseph as Peaky, Phil Rosenthal as Punt and Natasha Lyonne as Pat.

Who Are The Creative Team Behind 'An Almost Christmas Story'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The short film is directed by David Lowery, one of Disney's most trusted collaborators these days thanks to his work on movies like Pete's Dragon and Peter Pan & Wendy, and produced by the five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, and debuts on Disney+ on November 15, 2024, rounding out Cuarón's acclaimed holiday trilogy for the streaming service, having previously released the Oscar-nominated Le Pupille and the critically acclaimed The Shepherd.

An Almost Christmas Story premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 14, 2024, where it was warmly received. Disney+ viewers can start streaming the short on November 15, just in time to kick off the holiday season. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

