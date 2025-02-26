The werewolf sub-genre has gotten a lot of love lately. Between last year's Werewolves and this year's Wolf Man remake from Universal, horror fans have had a handful of new nightmares to howl over. That being said, there's still one 80s classic that remains the gold standard for every lycan-centric film. This would be An American Werewolf in London. Now, almost 45 years later, American Werewolf returns with a new killer Funko Pop.

A part of Funko’s expensive movie line, this new Pop depicts American Werewolf’s main character David Kessler (David Naughton). This is before his near-fatal run-in with a savage beast. There are a lot of great details in this figure, like how Funko perfectly captures David’s flowing hair, red winter jacket and backpack straps that go over the piece. Despite David being in his human form, there are a lot of layers to this Pop. There are even unique aspects to the typical Funko packaging, like a full moon taking over the series number circle. This is the first Pop Funko has done for this iconic horror comedy, but hopefully this is a sign of things to come. Funko is no stranger to making werewolf figures, with Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night being a prime example. Also, given David's friend Jack’s grizzly fate, there are more than a few blood-soaked possibilities for Pops in the future. American Werewolf now joins other beloved horror films like The Exorcist, Terrifier, The Conjuring and the Universal Monsters in Funko's expansive collection.

What's ‘An American Werewolf in London' About?