Werewolves will forever be a staple of the horror genre, and licensed printmaker Vice Press certainly knows it. In celebration of the fortieth anniversary of An American Werewolf in London, the company is releasing a limited-edition screen-printed poster, designed by Grzegorz Domaradzki, the illustrator known as Gabz. Showcasing Rick Baker’s horrific, Oscar-winning creation, the poster should strike terror into any unwitting house guest, and be a staple in the homes of horror fanatics.

Released in collaboration with Bottleneck Gallery, the twenty-four by thirty-six-inch print showcases a piece of the iconic scene where businessman Gerald Bringsley is hunted down by David Naughton’s Kessler after his transformation into a werewolf, in the middle of London’s Tottenham Court Tube station. The print puts viewers face-to-face not only with Bringsley’s terror, but with Naughton’s monster, as brought to life by the skill of legendary SFX artist Rick Baker, snarling and bloodthirsty with nothing in its way.

An American Werewolf in London was a groundbreaking horror sensation upon its release in 1981. Starring Naughton and Griffin Dunne, the film was the first ever to receive the Academy Award for Best Makeup, as well as the Saturn Award for Best Horror Film, and has gone on to become a cult classic. The film even inspired Michael Jackson’s music video for “Thriller," for which he hired Baker and director John Landis on the strength of their work in the film.

Vice’s American Werewolf print is being released as a limited edition of 250, each signed and numbered by Gabz. A color variant of the print will also be available as a limited edition of 150, also signed and numbered.

Both the print and its variant will be available from Vice Press’s website at 1 p.m. EST on August 12, for $68 and $75, respectively. Check out the posters below.

