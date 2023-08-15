The Big Picture John Landis' film An American Werewolf in London gained a cult following thanks to its authentic horror and impressive practical effects.

The movie expertly balances horror and comedy, appealing to a wide audience with its engaging storyline and relatable characters.

The film's original, remastered posters will be available to purchase from Vice Press this weekend.

More than four decades since its debut, John Landis' 1981 film An American Werewolf in London has amassed a substantial cult following due to its authentic horror, primarily attributed to its impressive practical effects. These effects, alongside the film's humorous and understated satirical elements, have contributed to its enduring popularity. The movie's swift pacing, concise storyline, and seamless shifts in tone throughout make it a standout work in Landis' back catalog. While numerous memorable posters have emerged over time to promote the film, none have achieved the iconic status of the original 1981 International One Sheet. Under license from Universal Studios, Vice Press and their talented artist Matt Ferguson have fully remastered the art from original scans to allow them to reproduce those legendary posters as authentically as possible.

The posters will be available in two sizes, a 24x36 inch screen print, limited to an edition of just 100, and a smaller fine art pigment print, which will be released as part of the Vice Press Editions range. For horror fans, this is an iconic piece of imagery you won't want to miss.

What Made An American Werewolf in London Such a Hit?

Its pioneering special effects, particularly the werewolf transformation sequence, set new standards for realism in the genre and earned the legendary make-up artist Rick Baker an Academy Award for Best Makeup. The film expertly intertwines horror and comedy, seamlessly transitioning between tense, scary moments and dark humor, appealing to a wide audience. The movie's engaging storyline follows a young American tourist who transforms into a werewolf after an attack on the English moors. It skillfully blends traditional horror elements with modern humor and character development, which resulted in a surprisingly captivating plot and narrative. The relatable and likable main characters, David and Jack (David Naughton and Griffin Dunne), are sympathetic and funny, and the audience sticks with them.

John Landis' adept direction fused together various genres and styles, setting the film apart from typical horror movies, deftly blending bloody scares with genuinely funny humor, enhancing the movie's appeal. By paying homage to classic horror films and subverting genre conventions, the movie added depth and resonated with fans.

The film's soundtrack, a mix of classic rock songs and atmospheric music, enhanced the viewing experience, contributing to its added memorable nature. Over the years, the movie has garnered a cult following, celebrated for its distinctive charm, impressive effects, and standout scenes. This continued love and respect has solidified its enduring impact and popularity. The film's blend of innovative effects, genre fusion, compelling characters, and lasting cultural resonance collectively propelled An American Werewolf in London to become a cherished cult classic in the horror cinema landscape.

You can see the poster below. They'll be available to purchase from Vice-Press.com on Thursday, August 17 at 6 PM UK time, that’s 1 PM EST and 10 AM PST.