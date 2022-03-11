Hello, it's Adele. After the release of her incredibly successful comeback album 30, her first album in six years, the British singer is returning to the spotlight. As a part of this comeback, NBC will air the singer's An Audience with Adele concert, which was originally filmed in the UK last year.

The special originally aired in the UK last November and was filmed in the London Palladium. In the concert, Adele performs songs from her extensive catalog, from "Hello" to her newest hit, "Easy On Me", and the special pays due to her powerful voice and the legacy she has already left, even as her career is still on the rise. The audience for the event includes many celebrities, including Idris Elba, Emma Thompson, and Hannah Waddington. Also in the special, Adele answers questions asked by the audience, giving us a look at her own view of her life, her career, and her cultural impact. Indeed, the new concert is a return to form for the British singer and the conversational intimate tone of the concert mirrors Adele's usual habit of story-telling and conversation within her concerts.

The special comes to the United States after Adele's Las Vegas residency was postponed last minute, leaving fans literally waiting at the door for a concert that would not go on. This postponement was due to COVID-related delays and complications, according to the singer.

This is not Adele's only TV concert created for her newest album. CBS previously aired Adele's One Night Only concert, which was filmed in Los Angeles. That concert also featured a star-studded audience. The special also included an interview with Oprah, during which Adele helped to contextualize her newest album and catch fans up on the many changes to her life that occurred between albums.

An Audience with Adele will feature a much more intimate audience, with the crowd packed into a venue and actively listening to and responding to the artist's work as she performs. And you, too, can feel the love for everyone's favorite break-up song singer. Just pour a glass of wine and pull your blanket out from storage.

The special will be two hours long and will air on NBC on March 20, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The special will be available on Peacock the next day.

