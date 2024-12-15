Dance the night away with pop music’s biggest sensation in An Evening with Dua Lipa. Brought to audiences by CBS, the hour-and-a-half musical event is a celebration of the singer’s 2024 album, “Radical Optimism,” which debuted at number two on Billboard 200. Recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the special features glitzy performances, including the debut live performance of her iconic Barbie soundtrack, alongside new material from her latest album.

Don’t miss out. Here’s where you can watch and stream An Evening with Dua Lipa.

What Is 'An Evening with Dua Lipa'?

Get ready for a night of glam! An Evening with Dua Lipa is a primetime concert special presented by CBS, bringing out the best of the artist’s latest album, “Radical Optimism.” Filmed on October 17 at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall (the same venue as the Top Gun: Maverick Live showcase), the concert features live performances of Lipa’s new material and hit songs reimagined with the Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Ben Foster.

In addition to live debuts of her newest songs, including “Training Season” and “End of an Era”, the singer also whisks out some of her beloved hits, most notably “Don’t Start Now”. In between musical performances, audiences are treated to an exclusive glimpse into Lipa’s personal insights. As she shares the milestones and crucial moments that morphed her into the artist she is today, An Evening with Dua Lipa is the pinnacle of the singer’s ongoing evolution from singer to creative visionary.

Is 'An Evening with Dua Lipa' Streaming?

An Evening with Dua Lipa airs Sunday, December 15 (8:30-10:00 PM, ET/8:00-9:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The special will also be available for streaming on Paramount, live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.

Watch a Sneak Peek from 'An Evening with Dua Lipa'

All dressed in her finest red gowns and a vocal prowess that commands attention, Lipa takes center stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Singing her heart out to an extensive repertoire, most of which consists of songs from her latest album, Lipa is more than ready to whip out some of her more popular classics, including the chart-topping “Levitating”, as well as “Dance the Night” - the Mark Ronson-produced disco anthem the Barbie soundtrack.

Who Will Be in 'An Evening with Dua Lipa'?

Lipa is the diamond of the show in An Evening with Dua Lipa. The three-time Grammy winner and seven-time BRIT Award recipient has cemented herself as a global pop powerhouse. Her third album, “Radical Optimism”, debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK, where it became the biggest debut by a UK female artist in 2024. In the US, it marked her highest sales week yet. Her 2020 album “Future Nostalgia”, certified platinum, produced the iconic “Levitating” and was the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. With over 45 billion streams across platforms, and currently amid her world tour, Lipa’s clutch on the charts is just as tight as her tracks.

Joining Lipa for a guest appearance is none other than Sir Elton John, CBE - one of the most celebrated and highly accomplished solo artists in music history. With a long-enduring legacy in the industry and even a Golden Globe-nominated film that chronicles his journey, John has all the makings of a star. With over 300 million records sold globally, he boasts two diamond albums, 43 platinum or multi-platinum albums, and 26 gold albums. Elton’s career spans 4,600 performances in more than 80 countries, making him the most successful solo male artist in American chart history. In January 2024, he joined the prestigious EGOT club after winning an Emmy for his live concert special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

An Evening with Dua Lipa is supported by The Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Foster. The BAFTA-winning British composer is best known for his orchestrating work on Doctor Who, including the BBC Proms Doctor Who events.

What Songs Are Performed in 'An Evening with Dua Lipa'?

Check out the setlist from An Evening with Dua Lipa.

Songs "Overture" "End of An Era" "Houdini" "Training Season" "These Walls" "Whatcha Doing" "French Exit" "Illusion" "Falling Forever" "Anything For Love" "Maria" "Happy For You" "Love Again" "Pretty Please" "Levitating" "Sunshine" "Cold Heart (with Elton John)" "Be the One" "Dance the Night" "Don't Start Now"

