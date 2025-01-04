If you love neo-Western tales or even traditional Western tales, but are sick of the Taylor Sheridan or No Country For Old Men brand of violent, cynical modern horse operas, then there's a 2005 feature starring Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman that is an absolute must-watch. Helmed by What’s Eating Gilbert Grape director Lasse Hallström, An Unfinished Life is a remarkable tale based on the novel of the same name by Mark Spragg, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside his wife, Virginia Korus Spragg. Of course, the big names involved are only window-dressing to get audiences in the door to this heartwarming picture that has been slept on for nearly 20 years.

'An Unfinished Life' Is a Beautiful Neo-Western About Forgiveness and Rebirth

Image via Miramax Films

An Unfinished Life centers on an old rancher named Einar Gilkyson (Redford), who for the past decade has wrestled with the death of his son, losing his wife, and his various failures as a cattleman. Somehow, Einar isn't alone. His longtime friend and cowboy companion Mitch Bradley (Freeman) is there too, but Mitch was mauled by a bear a year prior, leaving Einar to take care of him. So, when his estranged daughter-in-law, Jean (Jennifer Lopez in one of her best performances), arrives back in Ishawooa, Wyoming along with his granddaughter, Griff (Becca Gardner)—named for her deceased father Griffin — things begin to change. It's only when Einar and Griff form a bond that the old man's hardened heart begins to give way, and he remembers the true joys to be had in living.

On the surface, An Unfinished Life might feel a bit Hallmark-y in the saddle, but that poor description doesn't quite do this picture justice. Armed with powerful performances by Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, and Jennifer Lopez, this 2005 drama offers equally harsh and hopeful meditations on life after loss. The unfinished life referenced in the title calls back to Einar's son and Jean's husband, Griffin Gilkyson (Trevor Moss), who died in a car accident when Jean fell asleep behind the wheel. You can guess who Einar blames, and how grief has informed both of their lives in the aftermath. "We are not supposed to outlive our children," longtime Ishawooa resident Nina (Camryn Manheim) tells Jean later in the film, and it's clear that Einar can't move past it. In fact, while Jean has been hopping from one abusive boyfriend to the next, Einar has pushed nearly everyone away, including his now ex-wife, who has found happiness and peace elsewhere.

2:02 Related The 25 Best Robert Redford Movies of All Time, Ranked From 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' to 'Ordinary People' to 'All Is Lost,' this is Collider's ranking of Robert Redford's greatest movies.

Loaded to the brim with themes of redemption, forgiveness, mortality, and healing, An Unfinished Life often feels more akin to Little House on the Prairie than it does modern Westerns like Yellowstone — which is exactly why it feels so complete and satisfying when the credits roll. Sure, there's still some gunslinging, ranching, and the other usual suspects you'd expect in a neo-Western drama starring Robert Redford, but make no mistake, the charm of An Unfinished Life is the simplicity of it. Not only does the film echo a longing for a simpler time and place, but it reminds us that, even in such places, the complexities, nuances, and dangers of everyday living are as present as ever. Throughout the film, Mitch works to forgive the bear that mauled him, even going so far as to convince Einar to set it free. Of course, Einar's bear is a bit more metaphorical than that, and much harder for him to overcome. Nevertheless, the thread that author/screenwriter Mark Spragg masterfully weaves through this tale is one of hope and reformation, as Einar, Mitch, Jean, and Griff all come to terms with the unwelcome portions of their past before paving the way for a bright, new future.

Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman Deliver Powerful Performances in This Western Tale