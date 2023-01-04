Ballets and vicious action scenes are not a mix many would go for when mapping out an action-packed movie. However, the criminal underworld wherein the John Wick films have called home is anything but straightforward. As part of the move to expand the franchise, a spinoff of the films, Ballerina, is coming at some point in the future. The project is set to be led by Ana de Armas and the actress has recently spoken about the exertions the filming of the film alongside franchise star, Keanu Reeves has had on her.

Ballerina is set to be the fifth installment in the film franchise and will reintroduce Rooney, a character we first see in John Wick 3: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The role was portrayed by ballet dancer Unity Phelan but Armas takes over the reins of the role for this run. The actress, while speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, chronicled the difficulties faced while filming a fight scene alongside Reeves. Despite describing the aftermath of the scene leaving her “sore” and “bruised”, The Gray Man star admits that the professionalism exhibited by her co-star has left her complaining less. Armas said:

We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best.

Ballerina will be keeping to the theme of vengeance that marks the franchise with Rooney now a full-fledged ballerina/assassin on the prowl for the people who murdered her family. The timeline of the film within the larger fold is set between John Wick 3: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 as previously confirmed by Reeves himself.

Image via Lionsgate

Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay by Shay Hatten who penned John Wick 3 and Chapter 4, with Armas in the lead role. This role will not be new to the actress given her multiple impressive runs in other action-themed films such as the aforementioned The Gray Man and the Bond franchise’s No Time to Die. The project will also have some familiar faces from the franchise including Ian McShane as Winston Scott, “The Director” portrayed by Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick as Charon, The Continental’s concierge. Cast in new undisclosed roles are Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

There is no release date yet for Ballerina, however, a return to the criminal underworld of the franchise is set with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 and a series, The Continental later this year.