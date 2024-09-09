The hotly-anticipated John Wick spin-off Ballerina may have been delayed by reshoots, but star Ana de Armas says they're nothing to worry about. She recently talked about the upcoming actioner with Collider's Perri Nemiroff while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new historical drama, Eden. Like Wick devotees everywhere, de Armas was also dismayed to hear that the film needed reshoots: "Every time they say you have reshoots, it's not good. You don't feel good about it." But she has total confidence in the new material, which involved the film's producer, action maven Chad Stahelski. "Oh my gosh, I love Chad," said de Armas. She continued, saying:

"All we did in those reshoots had to be there. We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular. A trailer is coming out soon, I’ve been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful. I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very John Wick. I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing."

The reshoots for Ballerina did give de Armas a bit of acting whiplash though as she had to jump back into action after having been in a different state of mind for Eden. "I was finishing Eden, and we started the reshoots like two weeks later, so that was a big switch mentally and physically to get back to that," she explained. Eden director Ron Howard notes that de Armas was doing fight training while still working on his film, which de Armas describes as "a hard switch, but it was great." You'll get to see the fruits of her labor next summer when Ballerina pirouettes into theaters on June 6, 2025.

What Do We Know About 'Ballerina'?

Ballerina will star de Armas as Rooney, a ballerina/assassin who's hunting down her family's killers. It will take place between the third and fourth John Wick movies and will feature a number of Wick mainstays reprising their roles, including Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Anjelica Huston as the Director, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, and the late Lance Reddick, making his final on-screen appearance, as Charon. Joining the franchise for the film are stars Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda. Action veteran Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard) will direct from a script by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead).

Before she takes down the underworld in Ballerina, de Armas stars in Eden, a survival thriller directed by Howard. It concerns a small group of European settlers who attempt to build a paradise on an uninhabited island in the Galápagos; however, this Eden soon becomes overrun with snakes. In addition to de Armas, it also stars Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, and Daniel Brühl.

Ballerina will grace theaters on June 6, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and more news out of TIFF.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.