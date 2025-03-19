Although its success came out of nowhere, the John Wick franchise has become one of the most beloved and recognizable action franchises in movie history. The first four Keanu Reeves-led John Wick films were so successful that it spawned a spin-off series, The Continental (Mel Gibson), and two spin-off movies, one of which just got a thrilling new look. Lionsgate has dropped the second official trailer for Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas that also features the return of Reeves' John Wick. In addition to Armas and Reeves, Ballerina will also see The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus make his John Wick franchise debut; he has been tapped for the role of Pine in the film. Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick will also reprise their roles as Winston and Charon, respectively.

Ballerina may be the final time fans see Reeves suit up as John Wick. Lionsgate has confirmed that John Wick 5 is in active development, but Reeves has mentioned in the past that he isn't sure if his body can handle another solo movie, which could potentially lead to someone else taking over the role. There's also another John Wick spin-off movie in the works, an untitled film featuring Donnie Yen's Caine, who was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4. Collider also exclusively brought you the news that Yen is in talks to direct his upcoming John Wick spin-off movie, which he'll also star in, but he has not yet signed the contract to do so. Shay Hatten wrote the script for Ballerina, with Len Wiseman coming on board to direct the film.

What Else Does Ana de Armas Have in the Works?

Ana de Armas most recently starred alongside Chris Evans in Ghosted, the Apple TV+ original movie that featured cameos from major stars like Ryan Reynolds and Anthony Mackie, and she also has several other projects in the works. She will next star opposite Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl in Eden from Ron Howard, but the film has not yet nailed down an official release date. She will also team up with Oscar Isaac for Bananas, the upcoming TV series directed by David O. Russell and written by Carolina Paiz, but few details are known about the project at this time.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6 later this year. Check out the new trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the John Wick universe.