From playing a ballet-trained assassin to potentially starring as an old-Hollywood icon, Ana de Armas isn't backing down from taking risks in her acting career. While promoting the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina, the Oscar nominee told Entertainment Tonight that she would be game to lead the Netflix adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Fans have actively mentioned her as the ideal candidate to portray the titular character, given that she was born in Cuba (similarly to the protagonist) and had already shown her capacity to play a '50s silver-screen star in Blonde.

De Armas noted during the interview that she is always open to tackling different genres and stories, noting that the role is appealing to her. Here is what she said:

"I would love that. I think one of the things that I love about acting and my career, is being able to do everything. You have to try all the things you can. You can't always eat the same thing."

The former Bond girl isn't the only one that expressed interest in the part of Evelyn Hugo. Recently, Eiza Gonzalez told E! News that she would be honored to play the character, and even shared that Natalie Portman said she couldn't envision someone else other than her as Reid's book heroine. Selena Gomez was also rumored to be in consideration to lead the Netflix adaptation, but nothing has been confirmed, leaving de Armas the opportunity to potentially get cast.

Who Is Directing 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'?

Aside from the fans' outspoken support for certain actors playing Evelyn Hugo, the only thing we know about the forthcoming film is that it will be directed by The Burial filmmaker Maggie Betts. Leslye Headland was initially supposed to helm the Netflix production, but she departed the project in January, with Betts replacing her. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was published in 2017, and has since garnered a faithful following, who are eagerly waiting for more updates on its screen treatment. Given that Betts is also in charge of co-writing the script alongside Little Fires Everywhere showrunner Liz Tigelaar, the adaptation is a little closer to finally getting made.

catch Ana de Armas in Ballerina, arriving in theaters on June 6.