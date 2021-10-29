Fans of the John Wick franchise have even more to be excited about, as Deadline reports that No Time To Die and Knives Out star Ana De Armas is in talks to head the newest John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. The film will center around a female assassin who will stop at nothing to find the people responsible for killing her family and bring them to justice. The character that the story will be based on made a small appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as a young ballerina who was also training to become an assassin.

Underworld director Len Wiseman will be the director of this exciting new dip into the John Wick universe and the script will be written by Shay Hatten, who is known for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Ballerina is not the only John Wick spinoff that fans are patiently awaiting. Earlier this month, it was announced that Colin Woodell would star in the John Wick prequel series The Continental, alongside Mel Gibson. The series will follow the assassin’s hotel owner, Winston Scott, and shed some light on how he became the manager of this safe haven for professional killers. Along with all the prequels and spin-offs, John Wick 4 is set to be making its theatrical debut in May 2022.

Image via Lionsgate

Fortunately for De Armas fans, they won’t need to wait until the release of Ballerina to catch the actress back on their screens. She is currently in post-production for a Netflix and Russo Brothers’ action film, The Gray Man, as well as a Marilyn Monroe biopic entitled Blonde.

Many will be left wondering if any of their other favorite John Wick characters will be returning to the screen for this new spin-off. While we can’t be sure, we can only hope that soon we will hear news that at the very least Anjelica Huston will be back in action.

