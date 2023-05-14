Ron Howard's upcoming survivor thriller Origin of the Species has just made a vital step in its evolution process. The film now has a cast, and a killer one at that. The cast for the yet-to-be-released Origin of the Species includes the recently Oscar-nominated Ana De Armas, Oscar-nominee Jude Law, Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander, and Golden Globe-nominee Daniel Brühl, according to a report from Deadline. The movie is set to begin filming in Australia at the end of this year.

Origin of the Species will be hitting the Cannes market soon and has Howard's Imagine Entertainment behind it. The film will be based on two different accounts of the same incident, a true story taking place on the rocky and unique landscape of the Galapagos. According to Deadline, the film is described as "...a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to the ever-pressing question that plagues us all: What is the meaning of life?"

Completed Scripts Have an Edge at the Next Cannes Market

The project is among the latest to hit the Cannes market, which has been impacted by the ongoing WGA strike. The strike has stalled many different productions, from television to film, as underpaid writers fight to be fairly compensated for their labor and obstinate studios refuse to offer a fair deal. Those with completed scripts are therefore looking even more desirable at Cannes. Not only this, but many buyers are questioning the viability of many upcoming projects, as the streaming market becomes more and more unstable, and the potential for theatrical releases comes into question.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: This Is What the WGA Strike Means For You

However, Origin of the Species has, at the very least, the backing of Ron Howard, who is a staple in the film and television industry. In other words, with Howard and a stacked cast on board, this film is less of a risk than most projects. Howard is coming off of his most recent project Thirteen Lives, a film that told the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue. The film was released to Amazon and starred Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton. The addition of such a star-studded, and talent-rich cast must also be seen as a plus.

Like Thirteen Lives, Origin of the Species is based on a true story. The film features a script by Noah Pink, who also wrote Tetris. Origin of the Species is set to begin production in Australia at the end of this year. No release date has yet been announced for the project. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and check out our interview with Howard for Thirteen Lives down below.