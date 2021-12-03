Ana de Armas is set to replace Scarlett Johansson in the new Apple Original Film action-adventure movie Ghosted, per Deadline. Johansson has reportedly left the project amicably due to scheduling conflicts.

The film was developed by Skydance with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger producing. Chris Evans, who's slated to star in the film alongside de Armas and starred with her in Knives Out, will also serve as a producer for the film. De Armas will serve as an executive producer alongside writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Apple acquired the project over the summer. The film is described as a romantic action-adventure film. The switch in actresses comes due to the intent to start filming in February, which did not work for Johansson’s schedule. Ellison suggested de Armas to replace her due to her recent stand-out roles in films such as Knives Out and No Time To Die. She’s also starred with Evans as well as Ryan Gosling before in the Joe & Anthony Russo-directed film The Gray Man for Netflix. She’s also currently in talks to play the lead in the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Scheduling is one of the main causes for switches in any film, with this case being no exception. The addition of de Armas will still give the film a strong chance of success, especially considering the last time de Armas and Evans shared the screen.

Skydance has had a few recent successes, such as the Chris Pratt-starring film The Tomorrow War and the Michael B. Jordan film Without Remorse, and has set Victoria Mahoney to direct The Old Guard 2 for Netflix.

Apple, alongside Ghosted, has a few other upcoming titles, such as CODA, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Swan Song, and Finch. Alongside these will include the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, the Will Smith-Antoine Fuqua film Emancipation, and the Ridley Scott-directed Kitbag.

