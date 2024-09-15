One of the more intriguing trends that has emerged within the last decade is the popularity of slightly elevated B-movies that feature well-known stars in some of the primary roles. Many of these films fall into the action, thriller, and crime genres, and tend to be released simultaneously in theaters and on VOD services. While the notoriety of a few major stars is generally enough to spark interest from more casual cinephiles, these projects can often serve as a great showcase for young, upcoming filmmakers who prove themselves capable of making solid genre entertainment. Although its narrative structure may be familiar to anyone well-versed in crime cinema, The Informer is an underrated thriller that features terrific performances from Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, and Joel Kinnaman.

What Is ‘The Informer’ About?

Loosely based on the popular novel Three Seconds by Roslund & Hellström, The Informer follows an undercover agent’s attempts to infiltrate a Polish crime syndicate that has found a new base of operations in New York City. Peter Koslov (Kinnaman) was only released from prison thanks to the intervention of the FBI Special Agent Erica Wilcox (Pike), who believes that he has a shot of redemption if he informs on his former cronies. Koslov is determined to stay away from the world of violence so that he can protect his wife Sofia (de Armas), but Wilcox gets a tip from her superior, Keith Montgomery (Clive Owen), that the Polish gangsters are set to run an illegal drug shipment through the city on behalf of their enigmatic leader, known only as “The General” (Eugene Lipinski). In order to satisfy his oath, Koslov is forced to return to prison; the only difference is that this time he will be an informant for the FBI.

As with any great “undercover investigation” thriller, The Informer is able to create tension by blurring the line between criminals and spies. Koslov’s primary objection in returning to the world of gangsters and drug dealing isn’t that he fears the danger, but that he doesn’t want to begin transforming into the man he once was. Although the romantic subplots in most of these B-movies are generally not that well-developed, the chemistry between de Armas and Kinnaman plays an important role in suggesting just how much Koslov has evolved since his time in prison. He’s now a new man with different priorities, but all the hard work he did to improve upon himself would be irrelevant if he is once again forced to descend into this world of double crossing and murder. Kinnaman perfectly captures the unique dilemma that Koslov is in; he’s a reluctant hero, as a refusal to comply with the FBI’s terms would only result in more serious consequences for him and his family.

‘The Informer’ Is an Underrated Gem

The Informer deals with the moral ambiguity of its central conceit in a way that elevates it above other B-movies. One of the primary questions that Koslov is faced with is whether the crimes he commits while he is undercover are justified; this becomes even more challenging when he is constantly left in the dark as to what Wilcox and Montgomery intended to do. Wilcox also has an interesting character arc, and not just because Pike is ridiculously overqualified for the material. Wilcox’s faith in the system begins to be shaken when she realizes that Montogmery may be involved in a conspiracy to cover up the FBI’s crimes.

The Informer is the type of entertaining action film that the studio system needs more of, as it was moderately budgeted and had no intentions of starting a franchise. Even if it’s not “original” in the sense that it is derivative of Escape From Alcatraz and The Departed, the very fact that The Informer was not based on a previously existing piece of cinematic property is itself a novelty. Studios will run themselves into the ground if they only try to produce superhero movies, and don’t leave time to make fun, little programs like The Informer every once in awhile.

The Informer

An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison. Release Date March 13, 2020 Director Andrea di Stefano Cast Joel Kinnaman , Ana De Armas , Common , Clive Owen , Rosamund Pike Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Rowan Joffe , Andrea di Stefano Expand

