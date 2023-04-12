This weekend, Saturday Night Live will finish up its April shows as Ana de Armas makes her hosting debut with the sketch comedy series. She will be accompanied by first time musical guest Karol G. Ahead of the airing on April 15, the show released a new promo featuring Armas and cast member Chloe Fineman getting really into some pitch ideas.

The promo begins as Fineman goes to see Armas, expressing her excitement for the upcoming episode. Fineman asks about any ideas Armas may have, and boy, does she have a few. Very quickly it's evident that Armas is leaning into the high-stakes thriller concept, with her first pitch being a person in distress paired with a general discovery about someone. Fineman takes a different approach, focusing on pitches that are more lighthearted in nature. As they continue, Armas only ramps up, with Fineman continuing to offer an opposite tone. They finally seem to reach a middle ground, encouraging each other along the way. Ultimately, they decide that none of their pitches are good, as Armas says, "This is really bad, actually."

Armas may be trading in the action for comedy this week, but the promo speaks to her earlier roles in some respects. Prior to hosting the show, Armas recently starred in a variety of action and thriller features, with her most current one being the upcoming Ghosted series from Apple TV+. The series premieres on April 21 and reunites Armas with her Knives Out and The Gray Man co-star Chris Evans. Additionally, Armas appeared in No Time to Die and Blade Runner 2049, among others. She will also next star in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

Who Else Has Hosted SNL This Season?

While there are still a handful of episodes remaining, this season has ushered in a slew of hosting debuts and multi-time hosts. Previous appearances include Miles Teller with musical guest Kendrick Lamar, Brendan Gleeson with Willow, Megan thee Stallion and Jack Harlow pulling double duty, Amy Schumer with Steve Lacy, Dave Chapelle with Black Star, Keke Palmer with SZA, Steve Martin and Martin Short with Brandy Carlile, Austin Butler with Lizzo, Aubrey Plaza with Sam Smith, Michael B. Jordan with Lil Baby, Pedro Pascal with Coldplay, recent Five-Timer Woody Harrelson with Jack White, Travis Kelce with Kelsea Ballerini, Jenna Ortega with The 1975, Quinta Brunson with Lil Yachty, and SNL alum Molly Shannon with Jonas Brothers.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Earlier episodes are available on the streamer. The final round of hosts for May have yet to be announced. Watch the new promo below: