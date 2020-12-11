After working with Daniel Craig on the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, Ana de Armas is ready for another Knives Out reunion, as she's set to join Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in Netflix's action-thriller The Gray Man, reports Deadline.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the spy movie, which is expected to be the most expensive Netflix film in history. Part of me finds that hilarious, as this project couldn't even get off the ground at Sony, yet the streamer is all-in. Given the fact that the Russos directed the highest-grossing movie of all time though, it seems that Netflix's confidence (and its money) is well-placed.

chris-evans-the-gray-man-ana-de-armas-netflix
Image via Lionsgate

Based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney, the film follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry, who is also known as the Gray Man. Gosling will play Gentry, who is hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans). De Armas' role is being kept under wraps, though I think it's safe to assume (in this case, anyway) that she'll play a love interest of some kind... though she'd make one hell of an assassin, too.

The ever-prolific Russo brothers wrote the script with an assist from their go-to MCU scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and the siblings will also produce under their AGO banner along with Mike Larocca, as well as Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi through their Roth Kirschenbaum banner.

In addition to Knives Out and No Time to Die, de Armas will soon be seen opposite her real-life beau Ben Affleck in Adrian Lyne's steamy thriller Deep Water. I'm also eager to see her in The Informer, though I refuse to spend $20 to rent that VOD title. To watch the trailer for that Joel Kinnaman crime flick, if only to see the wild wig de Armas is wearing, click here. And for more on The Gray Man and why it's expected to launch a franchise for Netflix, click here.

