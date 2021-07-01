With director Everardo Gout’s The Forever Purge arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to speak with Ana de la Reguera about making the newest entry in the successful franchise. The Forever Purge is about a couple named Adela and Juan (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta respectively) who find themselves stranded on a Texas ranch while fleeing from a drug cartel. There, they wind up at the mercy of a group of outsiders who plan to unlawfully continue their own Purge, and turn against the couple to eliminate them, as well as anyone else who might come to their aid. According to Gout, "It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil." The film also stars Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton.

During the interview, de la Reguera talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of The Forever Purge, how you can watch The Purge movies for entertainment or you can talk about the subtext the film deals with like racism and immigration, why the franchise resonates with so many people, and more. In addition, she reminisces about making Nacho Libre with Jack Black, what the upcoming the Army of the Dead animated series (Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas) is about, and her next project which is something she is producing and writing.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'The Forever Purge' Trailer Reveals a Harrowing Conclusion to the Franchise

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Ana de la Reguera:

What does she remember about making Nacho Libre?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of The Forever Purge?

How you can watch The Purge movies for entertainment or you can talk about the subtext the film deals with like racism and immigration.

What is it about The Purge that resonates with so many people?

What can she say about the Army of the Dead animated series?

What’s coming up next for her?

How she’s getting ready to film a series that she wrote for Amazon and Comedy Central.

Image via Universal

Share Share Tweet Email

Jason Blum on ‘The Forever Purge,’ ‘Firestarter,’ and Why 'The Black Phone' Might Be Scott Derrickson's Best Film Plus, he reveals why he will never direct a movie.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9299 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub