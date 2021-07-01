With director Everardo Gout’s The Forever Purge arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to speak with Ana de la Reguera about making the newest entry in the successful franchise. The Forever Purge is about a couple named Adela and Juan (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta respectively) who find themselves stranded on a Texas ranch while fleeing from a drug cartel. There, they wind up at the mercy of a group of outsiders who plan to unlawfully continue their own Purge, and turn against the couple to eliminate them, as well as anyone else who might come to their aid. According to Gout, "It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil." The film also stars Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton.
During the interview, de la Reguera talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of The Forever Purge, how you can watch The Purge movies for entertainment or you can talk about the subtext the film deals with like racism and immigration, why the franchise resonates with so many people, and more. In addition, she reminisces about making Nacho Libre with Jack Black, what the upcoming the Army of the Dead animated series (Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas) is about, and her next project which is something she is producing and writing.
Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Ana de la Reguera:
- What does she remember about making Nacho Libre?
- What might surprise people to learn about the making of The Forever Purge?
- How you can watch The Purge movies for entertainment or you can talk about the subtext the film deals with like racism and immigration.
- What is it about The Purge that resonates with so many people?
- What can she say about the Army of the Dead animated series?
- What’s coming up next for her?
- How she’s getting ready to film a series that she wrote for Amazon and Comedy Central.
