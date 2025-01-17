My Anaconda don't want none, unless you got... a good agent, hun. At least, that's the case for the newest additions to the upcoming Anaconda movie, the film with the biggest snake seen on cinema since Rosamund Pike decided she was sick of Ben Affleck in Gone Girl. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the meta reboot of the 1990s' schlock movie just got even more star-studded, as Silo standout Steve Zahn and acclaimed actor Thandiwe Newton have joined the film, currently shooting in Australia. Directed by Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), the movie is putting a very different spin on the Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight-starrer from the 90s.

The plot revolves on a group of friends grappling with mid-life crises who decide to remake their favorite childhood movie—Anaconda. Their nostalgic trip takes them deep into the rainforest, where they find themselves up against not only giant serpents but also natural disasters and violent criminals. It’s a bold mix of comedy and survival horror that could breathe new life into the series, or it could flop massively, but you know what? It's better to remake bad movies, than good ones.

What Have Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton Been Up To?

Zahn has been riding high on the success of Apple TV+’s dystopian drama Silo. His role as Solo, the mysterious hermit living in the silo’s depths, was hailed as one of the standout performances of the series, with many critics calling it a career highlight. Plus, his arc throughout the show combined with the highly emotional Season 2 ending was, for many, the heart of the entire ten episodes. With Season 3 on the horizon, Zahn’s involvement in the story seems to be over — but who knows?

Newton, meanwhile, remains one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood as she drifts easily between drama, sci-fi and blockbusters. She recently voiced roles in the animated film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and the film pretending it isn't animated, Mufasa: The Lion King, while she has also been a consistent presence in television, with her acclaimed role as Maeve in Westworld remaining one of her most iconic performances. Although Westworld wrapped up in 2023, she's one of the main reasons for fans going back to rewatch the series. The addition of the pair to Anaconda certainly bodes well that the movie might deliver where the original failed.

Anaconda slithers into theaters on Christmas Day 2025. The original Anaconda is available to rent or buy on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as the production continues.

Anaconda Release Date December 25, 2025 Director Tom Gormican Cast Paul Rudd , Jack Black Writers Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten

