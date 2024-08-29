A Jennifer Lopez film that is closing in on its 30-year anniversary just got a major streaming update. Anaconda, the 1997 flick which Lopez stars in alongside Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Eric Stoltz, has officially received a September 1 release date on Max. The film follows a National Geographic film crew taken hostage by a hunter who forces them to work together to try to capture the world's largest snake. Anaconda joins other movies coming to Max next month such as The Martian, the Ridley Scott-directed space epic starring Matt Damon. In addition to Lopez, Ice Cube, Voight, and Stoltz, Anaconda also stars Owen Wilson, Danny Trejo, and Jonathan Hyde, and currently sits at "rotten" scores of 41% from critics and 24% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Anaconda was written by Hans Bauer, Jim Cash, and Jack Epps Jr. Bauer has also worked on other projects such as Titan A.E. and Komodo, and most recently penned the script for The Flock in 2007. Cash wrote the original Top Gun, and also worked on other famous projects, such as Dick Tracy. Lastly, Epps Jr. also wrote Top Gun and received a writing credit for the legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Anaconda was directed by Luis Llosa, and it is still among his most famous projects, alongside The Specialist (Sylvester Stallone), Fire on the Amazon (Sandra Bullock), and Sniper (Tom Berenger). He also helmed Eight Hundred Leagues Down the Amazon, the 1993 action film starring Adam Baldwin.

What Has Jennifer Lopez Been in Recently?

Jennifer Lopez is now into her mid-50s, but is showing no signs of slowing down as a famous Hollywood actor. She most recently starred alongside Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu in the Netflix original movie, Atlas, and also teamed up with Netflix in 2023 for The Mother, the one-person-army action flick. She worked with Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz the year prior on Shotgun Wedding, the high-concept romantic comedy which is streaming on Prime Video. She has also been tapped to star alongside Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle in Unstoppable, the biopic about wrestler Anthony Robles.

Anaconda stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson and was written by Hans Bauer, Jim Cash, and Jack Epps Jr. and directed by Luis Llosa. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Anaconda on Max, starting September 1.