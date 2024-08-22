The Big Picture Anaconda is back with a comedic twist! Jack Black and Paul Rudd reportedly in talks to star in the reboot.

The slithering terror of the 1997 cult classic Anaconda is making its way back to the big screen, and this time, Columbia Pictures is aiming to bring a fresh, comedic twist to the tale. The studio is reportedly in early talks with Jack Black and Paul Rudd to headline a re-imagining of the original movie which was both a box office success and a key player in launching a mini franchise. The new Anaconda project is set to be directed by Tom Gormican, known for his work on the Nicolas Cage meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Gormican will also co-write the script alongside Kevin Etten. This creative team suggests that the reboot will blend horror with humour, a tonal balance that Gormican has successfully managed in his past work.

For those who remember the original Anaconda — or perhaps for those who have only heard the whispers of its monstrous legacy — the film was a thrilling, if somewhat campy, horror adventure that capitalized on our collective fear of the unknown lurking in nature. Directed by Luis Llosa, the 1997 film followed a National Geographic film crew as they ventured deep into the Amazon rainforest to document the world’s largest and deadliest snake. What they didn't anticipate was becoming the prey themselves, hunted by a giant anaconda with a particular appetite for humans.

Who Was in 'Anaconda'?

The original cast was a veritable who’s who of 90s stars, featuring Jennifer Lopez as the determined documentarian, Owen Wilson as a laid-back sound engineer, Ice Cube as the film’s level-headed cameraman, and Jon Voight as the unhinged snake hunter with a dark agenda. The movie struck a nerve with audiences, grossing $136 million globally, and quickly secured its place as a cult classic. It also spawned a series of increasingly outlandish sequels, including a 2004 installment that returned to theaters, and several direct-to-TV movies that leaned heavily into B-movie territory — culminating in the absurd Lake Placid vs. Anaconda in 2015.

This new iteration of Anaconda is poised to take a different narrative approach. Rather than following a documentary crew, the re-imagined story will center on a group of friends grappling with mid-life crises. These characters, looking to recapture the spirit of their youth, decide to remake their favorite movie from the 90s by heading into the rainforest — only to find themselves in a real-life horror scenario involving natural disasters, giant snakes, and violent criminals.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on this intriguing new iteration of Anaconda.