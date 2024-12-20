A new version of Anaconda is coming to theaters sooner than you think. Sony Pictures has announced that the adventure will star Jack Black and Paul Rudd, with the movie landing on the big screen on December 25, 2025. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project won't be a continuation of the previous iteration of the story, serving instead as a reboot of the series. Plot details for Anaconda remain under wraps. But even if the studio is being secretive about their reboot, Sony has released a video featuring the stars of the film to celebrate the release date announcement.

Tom Gormican has been selected as the director who will breathe new life into Anaconda. The filmmaker previously worked on That Awkward Moment, the comedy he wrote and directed a decade ago. In recent years, the artist has worked on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Gormican has proven time and time again over the course of his career that he's ready to take on a challenge as big as Anaconda. Audiences are a year away from finding out if the new movie will live up to the legacy of the original story.

The screenplay for the new Anaconda will be written by Gormican and Kevin Etten. Before sinking his teeth into the latest version of the story where people run into a monstrous snake, Etten worked on previous movies directed by Gormican. The original Anaconda was directed by Luis Llosa. The project featured Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voight as part of the cast. The movie followed a documentary film crew that attempted to capture a hunter's quest to take down the titular beast.

The Stars of 'Anaconda'

Image via Paramount

Jack Black and Paul Rudd are ready to step into the new version of Anaconda. Black will be seen on the big screen during next year's A Minecraft Movie, the highly-anticipated video game adaptation that will bring viewers into a new reality. And after reprising his role as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd will star as Elliot in Death of a Unicorn. The trailer for the upcoming supernatural comedy was recently released, giving viewers a taste of what's next for the charismatic actor. It will only take a year for Jack Black and Paul Rudd to face their biggest fears in Anaconda.

Anaconda premieres in theaters in the United States on December 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.