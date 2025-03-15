Paul Rudd is at South by Southwest to promote his new A24 black comedy Death of a Unicorn, but he wasn't able to slither away from questions about his new horror comedy Anaconda. Collider's Steve Weintraub put the squeeze on the Ant-Man star in a new interview.

When asked about the film's rating, and its comedic tone, he cited director Tom Gormican's previous film, the Nicolas Cage meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He also confirms that filming on the project is nearly complete:

It's the same director [as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent], and the tone of that movie, which was kind of a meta-comedy, it's like that. It’s about a bunch of people who are certainly inspired by and loved the movie Anaconda from the ‘90s, but it's not a remake. It's a totally unique thing, and it is funny. As far as the rating, I don't know. But we've got about a week left, and it's been a blast.

What Is the Original 'Anaconda' About?