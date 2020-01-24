‘Anaconda’ Reboot In the Works from ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ Writer

In the tragically underutilized horror subgenre genre of “famous faces take on a giant freaking animal”, there is no finer example than the 1997 film Anaconda, in which Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Owen Wilson, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde and a completely unhinged Jon Voight do battle on the Amazon with a legendarily large snake. It is objectively a flawless work of art—ignore the six Razzies, ignore them—which is why we’re all a bit leery here that Sony’s Columbia Pictures will be remaking the film, with Snow White and the Huntsman writer Evan Daugherty onboard to pen the script.

According to THR‘s report, Daugherty’s take on the material is a “reimagining”, not a sequel or remake, and that the studio is looking for a movie in the style of Warner Bros.’ The Meg. This is…also troubling! The Meg starred Jason Statham as a rescue diver who leads a crew of scientists in a back-and-forth fight for survival with a massive dinosaur shark. The movie was fun, but it was also an aggressively tame PG-13, which suggests Daughtery’s Anaconda couldn’t feature anything half as gnarly as a snake barfing up a half-eaten Jon Voight. It’s understandable from a business standpoint, though; The Meg was a surprise summer mega-hit, chomping up $530 million worldwide on a $130 million budget.

Daugherty wrote the first draft of Snow White and the Huntsman all the way back in 2003, with the film finally getting greenlit almost a decade later and going on to be a hit for Universal. Since then, he’s been a co-writer on Divergent, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, and the Snow White sequel, Winter’s War.