Daniela Melchior shot to fame in a series of comic book films and had a leading role in the Road House remake — but she isn't done with remakes yet. Melchior has slithered her way into the cast of Sony Pictures' upcoming reboot of Anaconda, according to Deadline, where she will star alongside Jack Black and Paul Rudd in a comedic take on the classic 1997 horror film. Plot details about her character haven't been revealed yet, but it seems she will be a major part of the film.

While we don't know who Melchior will play in the reboot, Sony's original Anaconda film followed documentarian Terri Flores, played by Jennifer Lopez, who is captured in the Amazon rainforest by a hunter and forced to help search for a massive anaconda. When they finally encounter the snake, though, the group ends up getting more than they bargained for. The film also starred Ice Cube and Jon Voight, and was a large success, spawning several sequels. While the original Anaconda was a straight horror project, it has been reported that the reboot will have more of a comedic tone, unsurprising given the comedy talents of both Black and Rudd.

The Anaconda reboot will be directed by Tom Gormican, who also penned the film's script alongside Kevin Etten. The film will be produced by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form for their Fully Formed banner. This isn't the first time that a reboot of Anaconda has been attempted, as Sony's Columbia Pictures attempted to remake the project in 2020, though it seems that never got off the ground. Things appear to be different this time around, though.

Melchior Has Become a Wanted Star

With Melchior, Anaconda has added one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood. The Portuguese actress began her career in Portuguese-language projects before bursting onto the scene with her role as the rodent-controlling Ratcatcher 2 in 2021's The Suicide Squad. The film helped Melchior break out into the Hollywood mainstream, holding her own against an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, and more. She then appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X.

Melchior's breakout continued with her starring role in Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, which chronicled the troubles of a UFC fighter. The film, a remake of the 1989 film of the same name starring Patrick Swayze, was a moderate success and a sequel is already in the works, though it is unclear whether Melchior will return. Melchior will next be starring in the Amazon MGM action film Balls Up alongside Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser.

No release window for Anaconda has been announced. Melchior's latest project, Road House, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

Watch on Prime Video