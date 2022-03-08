The film will be released by Magnolia Pictures theatrically at the end of next month.

Magnolia Pictures has released the official trailer for their upcoming French romantic comedy, Anaïs in Love. The film tells the story of a young woman who falls in love with a famous novelist, who also happens to be the wife of a man she is having an affair with. Anaïs in Love serves as the directorial debut of actress Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. It stars French actors Anaïs Demoustier, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Denis Podalydès, Jean-Charles Clichet, Xavier Guelf, and Christophe Montenez. Demoustier, who plays Anaïs in Love's title character, is most known for her leading role in Olivier Coussemacq's Sweet Evil.

The trailer begins with the title character being late for a date and upsetting the man who was waiting for her. Anaïs soon meets an older man named Daniel in an elevator, and the two begin an affair. She then realizes his wife Emilie is a famous author, and she meets her in the street, awkwardly telling her she's currently reading her book and loves it. Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes begins to play as Anaïs starts to sort of stalk Emilie, but the two seem to develop a brewing attraction as they explore the French countryside. Things get super complicated when Daniel shows up while Anaïs and Emilie get to know each other.

A minimalist poster for the film has also been released, which depicts Anaïs and Emilie enjoying themselves in the ocean with the film's credits plastered above them. The poster also features a tagline that reads "Love Yourself in Love." Anaïs in Love was shown at several major film festivals, including Cannes Film Festival's International Critics' Week, Festival du Film Francophone d'Angoulême, and Australia's Sydney Film Festival. The movie was theatrically released in France on September 15 last year and currently holds a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Magnolia Pictures is a hub for foreign releases, including recent films like Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn and Yakuza Princess. Some of Magnolia Pictures' most known titles include Melancholia, V/H/S, The Square, and Shoplifters. The film distributor just released Italian Studies, A Taste of Hunger, Indemnity, and The Burning Sea this year. Upcoming releases from Magnolia Pictures in addition to Anaïs in Love include Ultrasound and You Are Not My Mother.

Anaïs in Love hits theaters on April 29 and on-demand on May 6. Check out the official trailer and poster for Anaïs in Love below:

