Iron Studios has been gearing up all week to release another batch of brand-new figures, and two of the strongest to come out of the announcement did not disappoint. The official Iron Studios Instagram account unveiled two new figures of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) from the Clone Wars flashback season in Ahsoka. The figures see the two Jedi square off as Master and Apprentice, with Anakin even wielding a red lightsaber to signify that Ahsoka’s true master is gone, and only Darth Vader remains. Ahsoka has also yet to purify the kyber crystal that gave her her white lightsabers and is still sporting the dual blue swords. Both figures retail for a reasonable $159.99 and are available for pre-order and expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025.

Before unveiling this new batch of figures that also Captain America, Wonder Woman, Hawkman, Michael Myers, and more, Iron Studios ventured into the world of Peter Pan for a new Captain Hook figure, which came shortly after the studio announced a new He-Man figure to pair with one of his nemesis, The Lord of the Beasts. Iron Studios also took advantage of Joker: Folie à Deux dropping in theaters by releasing a new figure of the Clown Prince of Crime, and the company even released a Batman figure to celebrate The Dark Knight’s 85th anniversary. Iron Studios even dropped two new Marvel figures not long ago to please fans of different layers of the universe, with the street level receiving a Daredevil figure and cosmic stories flying into action with a new Thor figure.

Will We Ever See Hayden Christensen Back in Star Wars?

It has yet to be confirmed if Hayden Christensen will return to Star Wars and reprise his role as Darth Vader or Anakin Skywalker, but there are places where he could easily fit. The most obvious answer is for him to return in Ahsoka Season 2, which has already been confirmed but is not expected to begin filming until next year and release likely in 2026. If Obi-Wan Kenobi is greenlit for another season, that would also open the door for ample opportunity to bring back Christensen to play Darth Vader.

Both the Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker figures are now available for pre-order and are expected to be released in 2025. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch Ahsoka on Disney+.

