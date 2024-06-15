The Big Picture Hot Toys unveils 1/6 scale Anakin Skywalker figure from Attack of the Clones, impressing prequel fans with accurate detail and accessories.

Hayden Christensen's return to live-action Star Wars as Anakin in Obi-Wan Kenobi adds nostalgia to the new Anakin figure release.

Despite mixed reviews for Attack of the Clones, fans still cherish the film for Christensen's debut as Anakin Skywalker.

On the same day that Hot Toys unveiled the first look of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine figure based on his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the biggest collectible companies in the world kept the momentum going. The Hot Toys Instagram account released the first official look at a 1/6 scale figure of Anakin Skywalker based on his appearance in Attack of the Clones. Anakin already has a Hot Toys figure paying homage to his Clone Wars days, and given his appearance changes in all three prequel films, it makes sense for his younger Attack of the Clones self to also receive a figure.

This is another win for prequel fans, who recently got to celebrate The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary when the movie returned to theaters for a limited time, bringing in an impressive box office haul. This Attack of the Clones Anakin figure is sure to be an instant hit for toy collectors, as Hot Toys' prowess is on display yet again, creating a nearly identical match to Hayden Christensen's Jedi Padawan. The figure even comes with specially designed commemorative packaging, a Genosian factory themed display stand, as well as a full set of Jedi robes, two lightsabers (one green, one blue), and an interchangeable mechanical right arm.

Anakin Skywalker Is All the Way Back in Star Wars

Close

When Christensen appeared in Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in 2005, many thought it would be his last time playing the character. However, in 2022, the legendary prequel actor made his triumphant return to live-action Star Wars, playing both Anakin Skywalker in flashback scenes and Darth Vader in the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. It didn't stop there for Christensen either, who went on to play Anakin once more in the 2023 series Ahsoka, donning The Chosen One's iconic Clone Wars armor which Star Wars animated fans know all too well.

Christensen is also credited with a voice role as Anakin in The Rise of Skywalker, but the Ewan-McGregor-led Kenobi marked his first return to the character beyond a voice role. Attack of the Clones is a less-than-beloved entry in the Star Wars universe, boasting a 65% score from critics and a 56% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but many hold the film near and dear due to it being Christensen's debut performance as Anakin Skywalker. It's unknown at this time if more live-action Star Wars is on the horizon for Christensen, but if he does decide to reprise his role once more, you better believe we'll be there to support him.

The new Anakin Skywalker figure is not yet available for pre-order. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Attack of the Clones on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+