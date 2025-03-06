There is no character more relevant to Star Wars than Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). He is at the center of the story, from his rise as a young Jedi in the Prequel Trilogy, to his role as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) in the Original Trilogy. Even the Sequel Trilogy is all about his legacy both as a hero and a villain. What most people don't get about him, however, is that his life is exceptional in every way, including how precocious he was in everything. The timeline of his life is fascinating to look at, especially when we compare it to the ones of regular individuals like us, because, from that perspective, there was never any other possible outcome for him other than his tragic fate.

Anakin Skywalker Was a Precocious Young Hero

Anakin had a dysfunctional life from a very young age. There are only 13 years between his discovery by the Jedi on Tatooine in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and his fall in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, and yet it feels like a lifetime. He is forced to leave his mother behind as a slave at only nine years old, something no one his age could possibly be expected to cope with, despite his huge potential and celebrated achievements at that same age. He may become a hero later on, but at a huge cost.

In Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, he is still 19, with the mercurial temper of any normal teenager. His feelings of anger and revenge toward the Tusken Raiders, for example, are normal when he loses his mother; what isn't is having the means to kill a person at 19. His infatuation with Padmé (Natalie Portman) is also normal; what isn't is having to adhere to a code forcing you to forsake every emotional connection you ever had. That's the age when people rebel against the world to discover who they are, and Anakin had a lot to rebel against. Still, instead of getting psychological support, he was knighted that same year and got command of an army at war.

When Anakin falls to the Dark Side and becomes Darth Vader, he is just 22 years old. Legally, he is an adult and fully capable of answering for his actions, and none of his dark deeds in Revenge of the Sith and afterward are excusable, but, at that age, people are usually still coming to terms with adulthood. He may have been a good person before he fell, but the sheer scale of the pressure on his shoulders is unfathomable — from saving the ones he loved, to saving the whole galaxy and bringing balance to the Force. It doesn't matter how special your parents say you are, you wouldn't handle that, either. Especially at 22.

Anakin Spends Most of His Adult Life as Darth Vader