If you've been a fan of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, you've probably been excited about the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, where he is set to reprise his role. But in the meantime, we've been gifted with a brand new Hot Toys Figure that gives us a glimpse into the Jedi with a droid-operated STAP (Single Trooper Aerial Platform) figure as well!

While the figure is reminiscent of Anakin's appearance in The Clone Wars in his costume, he does look a lot like the version of him we got from Christensen in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, so what a treat for all us Anakin fans! The figure merges Hot Toys' "signature ultra-detailed style with the Clone Wars animated design" and has a hand-painted head with a tailored fabric costume to bring the Anakin we know and love to life. He also has sculpted armor and incredible accessories that include his lightsaber with an LED light-up feature, a thermal detonator, a hologram projector, and several hologram figures representing key figures in his life like his apprentice Ahsoka Tano, his former master Obi-Wan Kenobi, and of course wise Master Yoda.

The accompanying STAP is approximately 12.59" (32 cm) in height and has "phenomenal paint application with specially applied weathering effects. The drive turbines include LED light-up functions, and every detail — including the articulated grip, the foot pedals, and the steering vane — is faithfully reproduced in 1/6 scale."

For years, the fandom for Anakin Skywalker has grown, whether you came to love him in The Clone Wars or the live-action prequels. Both portrayals brought nuance to the character, and showed us the struggle that he faced in his journey to the dark side. That journey and nuance made his subsequent redemption that much more powerful, because we cared about who Darth Vader was prior to his turn.

We love Anakin, and we also love the struggle that he has with Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor in live-action. All of that was also increased ten-fold by their dynamic in the animated series, where we got to see who they are as master and apprentice. So owning a figure like this, which is a perfect combination of both versions of Anakin, just feels like a must-have addition to any Star Wars fans collection.

The figure is available for pre-order now, and is expected to ship in the spring. You can see more about it in the Hot Toys Unboxing Video for it here:

