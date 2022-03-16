The cast of Amazon Studios' Anansi Boys just got much bigger after the company announced multiple castings in key roles. Jason Watkins (The Crown, Des), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, Killing Eve), CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans, Avatar), L. Scott Caldwell (Lost, The Fugitive), Joy Richardson (The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Small Axe - Red, White, and Blue), and Lachele Carl (Wednesday, The Honorable Woman) have all boarded the cast of the highly-anticipated Neil Gaiman adaptation, joining the previously announced leads Malachi Kirby and Delroy Lindo.

Anansi Boys tells the story of meek Londoner Charles' Fat Charlie' Nancy and his estranged father. When Mr. Nancy passes away, Charlie finds out that his father was really the trickster god of stories Anansi and that he had a twin brother named Spider. The two rediscover each other and explore their connection with one another as they grieve their father's loss. Spider makes Charlie's life more interesting but also constantly puts him in the line of fire with his godlike powers. The story takes the characters from contemporary London to Florida, the Caribbean, and even the mysterious World Before Time.

Watkins is set to play Grahame Coats, the boss of the main character Charlie and a shady yet successful theatrical agent with a possible penchant for murder. Shaw, meanwhile, will play Maeve Livingstone, a retired dancer, and widow of a famous comedian who fears Coats was embezzling them. She finds herself on a journey of self-discovery that takes her places she couldn't imagine. Pounder takes on the role of Mrs. Higgler, a friend of Charlie's with knowledge of his father's secrets from when she was young. Caldwell appears as Mrs. Dunwiddy, a 104-year-old witch with more connections and knowledge than she lets on, while Richardson plays her sidekick Mrs. Bustamonte. Finally, Carl will play the last of the three Floridian Weird Sisters, Miss Noles, who — per Amazon's character description — pickles a mean cow's foot.

RELATED: Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' TV Adaptation Casts Malachi Kirby as Twin Leads Charlie Nancy and Spider

Gaiman, who is working on the show as an executive producer and co-showrunner, was thrilled with the level of acting prowess involved in bringing his novel to life, saying in a statement, "The sheer amount of acting talent on Anansi Boys is such that I keep pinching myself to make certain I'm not dreaming it. I can't wait until the world sees what we're making!" Working alongside him as co-showrunner is Douglas Mackinnon, who also executive produces with Gaiman's co-writer Sir Lenny Henry, pilot director Hanelle M. Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones, and Richard Fee. Jermain Julien and Azhur Saleem are currently set to direct.

"It's such a thrill to work with this cast whom I have long admired," Culpepper added. Each one brings so much magic to the screen and life to the story." Anansi Boys is produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company.

Filming is currently underway in Edinburgh, Scotland, and, as is, it's shaping up to be a seriously strong series that captures the essence of Gaiman's internationally beloved novel.

'The Sandman': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know About the Netflix Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (246 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke