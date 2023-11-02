Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Anatomy of a Fall.

Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall is a fascinating addition to the world of courtroom drama cinema. On the one hand, this production, focusing on a trial determining whether novelist Sandra Voyter (Sandra Huller) is responsible for her husband's death, often reminds viewers why they love courtroom dramas in the first place. Judges who cut through tension with just a handful of phrases like "I'll allow it," the thrill of watching unexpected witnesses take the stand, the riveting uncertainty over who is and isn't guilty...it's all here in abundance. The qualities that made courtroom dramas like Anatomy of a Murder or Witness for the Prosecution so influential are on full display here.

Anatomy of a Fall Release Date August 23, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller

However, there are also tons of flourishes here that ensure Anatomy of a Fall isn’t just another John Grisham knock-off. Such flourishes take many forms, including Huller’s totally idiosyncratic lead performance and a bold willingness to let an extended flashback (chronicling an argument between Voyter and her now-deceased spouse) play out uninterpreted for an appropriately uncomfortable length of time. However, the greatest unique assets of Anatomy of a Fall are its ambiguity and embrace of the quiet. A cloud of uncertainty hovers over the entire feature that’s made all the more eerie thanks to the often subdued execution of this story. This level of restraint is especially apparent in the ending to Anatomy of a Fall, which makes for a fantastic restrained counterpoint to typical courtroom drama climaxes.

How Do Typical Courtroom Dramas End?

More modern entries in the courtroom drama subgenre offer up explosive finales that seem to exist solely to offer moviegoers some sort of "treat" after sitting through so many relatively restrained legal matters. You ate your veggies, now it's time for your cinematic dessert. Plus, many mainstream courtroom dramas conclude with a happy ending for the protagonist, which is often reflected in outsized celebration. Just look at the ending to the 1989 James Woods/Robert Downey Jr. courtroom drama True Believer, which ends with wrongfully accused murderer Shu Kai Kim (Yuji Okumoto) finally getting released from prison. As he exits the penitentiary, we see a crowd of people waiting for him outside. "Looks like you've become a hero to your community!" Downey Jr.'s character flatly exclaims in a bit of clumsy expository writing. Not only do we have a soaring score indicating that everything got wrapped up nicely, but this former prisoner has now become a mythic figure.

Sometimes, though, mainstream courtroom dramas don’t just opt for loud celebrations of happiness. They can also opt for inexplicably action-packed finales, like the 1988 feature Criminal Law. Here, Kevin Bacon's violent criminal character Martin Thiel shows up randomly at a courthouse in the feature's final minutes brandishing a gun and a hankering for violence. He proceeds to go on a rampage before he finally has a confrontation in the courtroom with his former lawyer, Ben Chase (Gary Oldman). The two's duel ends with Chase shooting Thiel, a grisly capper to a finale full of punching and bullets. Wasn't this a legal drama once upon a time? Such questions are irrelevant; Criminal Law encapsulates how typical American courtroom dramas end on big bombastic spectacles more often than not.

Even a master filmmaker like Francis Ford Coppola was not immune to these tendencies with his 1997 feature The Rainmaker, which ended not just with the "good guys" scoring a victory in court but the main villain getting arrested by the FBI. This movie had to end with a grand demonstration that the wheels of justice were turning in America, a theme that often underscores the maximalist approach to courtroom drama finales. Mainstream moviegoers have to be shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that justice has prevailed. Racists, corrupt rich people, abusers, and any other scumbags of society have gotten their just deserts and then some. These endings provide an additional level of catharsis through this intent while quietly suggesting that larger manifestations of corruption will always be "taken care of" by institutional forces.

This isn't to say all outsized elements in courtroom movies are bad or innately laced with malicious intent. After all, Jack Nicholson barking "you can't handle the truth!" in A Few Good Men is richly riveting while My Cousin Vinny throws subtlety to the wind with hilarious results. Still, American courtroom dramas have a tendency to default to more stylized finales, whether they fit the larger plots they inhabit or not. This inclination often results in ham-fisted attempts to keep the viewer’s attention and tidy resolutions to previously compelling dramatic scenarios. Even Al Pacino, the master of outsized performances, couldn't make the "this whole system is out of order!" speech from the end of And Justice For All work like it should (though that entire movie suffered from too many bombastic digressions). It’s like the courtroom drama movie is typically built on an insecure creative spirit that believes audiences NEED a splashy finale or else they’ll be bored. Such confidence is not lacking in the French feature Anatomy of a Fall, though, particularly in its gangbusters ending.

What is the Ending to ‘Anatomy of a Fall’?

In a very telling and inspired detail, viewers never actually see the verdict delivered for Sandra in the courtroom itself in Anatomy of a Fall. Instead, we learn that she’s been declared innocent when she walks out of the courthouse and is swamped by media reporters. It’s a tiny element of this scene, but eschewing any moments inside the courtroom establishes how the focus of this ending is on Sandra in the real world, not further legal matters. After she’s finally able to walk away with an innocent verdict, Sandra and her team of lawyers go out to eat at a restaurant. At one point in this meal, she's seated alone right next to her close confidante and lawyer Vincent Renzi (Swann Arlaud). The duo sit in silence for a moment before Sandra observes that she's surprised she doesn't feel more relieved in the wake of this sentencing.

Sandra’s hope was that an innocent verdict would immediately make her feel like a massive weight had been lifted off her back. Instead, she just feels like the same person, plagued by sadness and uncertainty as she navigates the quandaries of existence. “Perhaps we expect too much from things,” Renzi remarks at this insight into Sandra’s mind. Their conversation is captured in an extended single-take devoid of any music, a pair of creative choices allowing this exchange to feel incredibly authentic, it’s like we’re watching it unfold in real-time. The momentary awkwardness surrounding Sandra leaning in for a kiss with Renzi (which they end up abandoning) accentuates the relatable humanity on the screen. This is not the kind of tidy ending that wrapped up True Believer or Criminal Law. Sandra’s emotional woes will keep on going and going, even if she has been declared innocent in the eyes of the law.

Afterward, viewers see Sandra return to her snowy domicile and reunite with her son, Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner). As Sandra lingers with her kid and makes her way across her house, Trier keeps the camera focused on this character for prolonged periods of time. As we watch her adjust back to ordinary existence after such a lengthy trial, one wonders if maybe a final revelation or twist will suddenly occur. Perhaps Sandra will pick up an item indicating she’s actually guilty or that implicates her son in the murder. Instead, we just see her cuddle up with the family dog, Snoop, on a couch. Trier emphasizes normalcy in Anatomy of a Fall’s ending, whereas other courtroom dramas use their finales to foreground lavish mayhem and melodrama.

The minimalist musical landscape of these scenes makes those depictions of Sandra just trying to return to her home feel extra hauntingly realistic. Typical courtroom drama movies conclude with scores that ramp up triumphant and reassuring noises. These features become dominated by compositions telegraphing clearly to viewers what they’re supposed to be feeling and when. By contrast, Anatomy of a Fall’s conclusion lets the after-effects of such a devastating trial linger in the air with its largely empty sonic landscape (this choice also nicely contrasts with the opening of Fall, which is dominated by a blaring needle drop of 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P."). The future is uncertain now and Sandra’s internal emotions are too complicated to be communicated with a single music cue. Thus, a welcome sense of sparseness dominates the soundtrack in these closing scenes of Anatomy of a Fall. It’s an element that departs wildly from the audio norms of typical courtroom dramas. Instead, this aspect exemplifies the quietly subversive filmmaking Justin Trier is embracing with such finesse.

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Adheres to Reality, Not Courtroom Drama Norms

There’s nothing wrong with the typical bombastic endings of courtroom drama movies. However, like so much in the realm of cinematic storytelling, it’s not something rooted in reality. These kinds of conclusions offer an antidote to the messiness of our justice system and verdicts that prove controversial. As a counterbalance to those harsh elements of reality, courtroom dramas typically depict sweeping speeches that leave no questions on who the heroes are and definitive deaths of despicable figures. They offer the kind of closure that real legal cases often fail to convey.

Anatomy of a Fall, though, is always in touch with the nuances of actual existence. Its ending is no different, as Sandra doesn’t just shake off all the traumatizing experiences she and her family have gone through. There is not jubilation in her navigation of her new post-trial status quo, but rather exhaustion and quiet sadness over not feeling pure euphoria. These are the messy emotions that plague anyone coming off a life-altering event, Justine Trier’s camera vividly communicates those intricate feelings through quiet depictions of Sandra’s first actions after being declared innocent. While courtroom movies like A Time to Kill would ramp up the theatrics for their final scenes, Anatomy of a Fall opts instead for a muted conclusion that lets Sandra’s mixture of conflicting feelings simmer.

This isn’t the kind of ending a studio executive in the 1990s would’ve wanted to see a typical John Grisham book adaptation finish off with. It’s just too removed from the bombastic standards courtroom drama finales typically adhere to. However, subverting those expectations allows Anatomy of a Fall to tap into something deeply realistic in its closing minutes while ensuring the movie’s compelling sense of ambiguity isn’t eschewed just because the credits are preparing to roll. General moviegoers will likely be blind-sided by Anatomy of a Fall’s approach to wrapping up a courtroom drama movie…but that’s exactly why this feature’s ending is such a thoughtful achievement.