From the French Alps to the wooden banisters of a courtroom, French filmmaker Justine Triet takes audiences through a cerebral trial, never letting us gain our footing. One of the most gripping films of the year, the film explores the relationship of a family as a wife goes to court for the potential murder of her husband. Meanwhile, their son faces moral implications as the sole witness.

A court-room drama within a litigative setting, exposing the flaws of the legal system and the battle people have going up against it. The movies that appear on this list thematically translate in some capacity. Most of them are courtroom dramas, though not all, as Anatomy of a Fall traverses a number of topics and themes over its two and a half hour runtime. From family drama to the struggles of being a mother, these films are just as harrowing as Anatomy of a Fall.

10 ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ (1957)

Director: Billy Wilder

This classic courtroom drama based on the Agatha Christie play revolves around a man accused of the murder of a wealthy widow. As the defense attorney builds a case against the prosecutor, secret motives come to light that makes the viewer question the legal practices of the state. Rooted in rich courtroom scenes filled with clever dialogue from actor Tyrone Power, this film goes through numerous unexpected twists and turns.

Witness for the Prosecution takes a look at our judicial system, asking viewers to grapple with questions about the ethical boundaries of legal strategies. As the antagonists of the film seek a favorable outcome on their side, the film shows the consequences of manipulating the truth. The film forces the audience to be the judge, deciding where the line between right and wrong is drawn. Like in Anatomy of a Fall, the audience makes the ultimate judgments of the characters' alleged crimes.

9 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Director: David Fincher

In this thriller from author Gillian Flynn, a husband is accused of the death of his wife after she goes missing. Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, we see the subsequent media frenzy surrounding her husband as evidence points to him as the killer. As the investigation unfolds, secrets are revealed, leading to an unexpected twist.

The context in both films surrounds a marriage that is not ideal nor perfect when examined, but that doesn’t mean that love is not present. While Gone Girl takes a more psychological approach to its antagonist, they both show how public perception and social expectations can creep into a relationship, damaging it. Both victims are stay-at-home parents, failing in their efforts at a career. The challenges both couples face are central to the plot, offering an interesting examination on the institution of marriage.

8 ‘The Hunt’ (2012)

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

The Hunt is one of those mildly unsettling films that will continue to make you wonder. It stars Mads Mikkelson as a kindergarten teacher who becomes the target of false accusations of child molestation, and explores the impact of rumors and how they can devastate an individual’s life. Thomas Vinterberg shows the community as the judges, showing no matter what a trial can prove, you will always be associated as a pariah after being labeled as such.

Sandra Hüller and Mads both play stoic yet melancholic characters. They find themselves in their situations based on happenstance, with levels of depression and shock coursing through them. Dealing with the trauma of the situation itself, while also handling the outside forces that come with their own set of rules and implications. Both characters ultimately fight for the approval of their loved ones, as they are the only ones that can truly vindicate them.

7 ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ (2018)

Director: Barry Jenkins

Often, legal situations make children or teenagers have to grow up fast. Both Daniel and Tish are examples of this. They stand in the background, yet feel all the implications set on them from something they never asked to be a part of. Themes of innocence and individuality are both at play, as the end of both films shows the lives of these characters forever changed.

6 ‘12 Angry Men’ (1957)

Director: Sidney Lumet

Henry Fonda stars in this Hollywood classic that remains relevant. The movie unfolds in a jury room where twelve jurors deliberate on the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. The jurors discuss the evidence and assumptions around the case in a powerful exploration of the justice system.

Both of these films are set in minimal locations, while 12 Angry Men nearly takes place all in a contemplation room, Anatomy of a Fall is condensed to the courtroom and the scene of the crime. The films both show the importance of an open mind as biases from all corners come racing in. This allows for an examination of the court and the personal struggles of those that have to go up against it. Showing the deliberating jargon that is only meant to exile rather than exonerate.

5 ‘Marriage Story’ (2019)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Triet cited this film as a source of inspiration when developing the dramatic scenes of Sandra with her husband. Marriage Story follows a couple, played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, going through a difficult divorce. Probing the complexities of the divorce process while touching on family and personal growth. It shows the raw emotional toll divorce can have on families.

Many of the same foundations are in Anatomy of a Fall. Audiences see parallels in the family dynamics of a couple that is going through a strenuous time. Even in a relationship, when you think you fully know someone, that isn’t always the case; humans have dimensions to them that can surprise themselves. Like in Anatomy of a Fall, the characters introspectively deal with their issues - not always verbally. When it comes time for confrontation, an explosion of emotion comes forth, as demonstrated in gripping scenes between the couples where they battle for their own sense of justice.

4 ‘Manchester By the Sea’ (2016)

Director: Kenneth Lonergan

Casey Affleck plays Lee, a man called back to his hometown after the sudden death of his brother. When Lee becomes the legal guardian of his teenage nephew, it makes him confront painful memories of a tragic past. Manchester By the Sea depicts what grief looks like when a loved one is lost and how resilient people can be.

Flashbacks in both of the films reminisce on the trauma stored moments that live in the characters' minds. They recount the memories as a way to reconcile with the past as well as try to explain the situation at large. Though, as both movies demonstrate, there is not always an easy answer. Stripped down, both films become about the relationships between two people with deep-seated memories that keep them bonded.

3 ‘Elle’ (2016)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

A wildly provocative film comes from Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, director of Basic Instinct and Robocop. Elle is a psychological thriller starring Isabelle Huppert. The movie follows the life of a successful businesswoman who becomes embroiled in a complex situation when she is sexually assaulted in her home. Instead of going to the police, she takes matters into her own hands, trying to find the perpetrator.

The film leads towards a multitude of controversial decisions, allowing for a suspenseful exploration of power dynamics. Receiving critical acclaim for its bold and unconventional approach to the subject puts it right in the wheelhouse of Anatomy of a Fall. Both films are not told in the traditional sense of a courtroom drama or a straight-out thriller. They both tease the genre while adding their own innovative levels of storytelling. Because of the film's evocative nature, it is located near the top.

2 ‘Anatomy of a Murder’ (1959)

Director: Otto Preminger

Paul Biegler, played by Jimmy Stewart, defends a lieutenant accused of murdering a man believed to have assaulted his wife. Going into the legal proceedings, the film examines the intricacies of the trial. Known for its exploration of the ethical dilemmas in a courtroom setting, viewers witness how varying moral ambiguities can affect a case.

One of Triet’s favorite courtroom dramas, Anatomy of a Murder is the penultimate film discussing the justice system and legal proceedings. The films share a strong defense character, apt with the vernacular to dissect the point of view of the witness and extrapolate in the main arguments at hand. Their focus is on the character's motivations, reaching the true cause of an event that was subjectively inevitable.

1 ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ (2011)

Director: Lynne Ramsay

In many ways, this film represents Anatomy of a Fall the best. Starring Tilda Swinton as Eva, a mother grappling with the aftermath of her son Kevin’s heinous actions committing a school massacre. With flashbacks, the film reveals a troubled relationship between a mother and her son, as the explanation for why he committed the devastating act comes to light. With thought-provoking themes showing the impact a troubled upbringing has on a child.

Both stories are about a mother and her son, forced to look at themselves and decide if they were the ones that caused the problem. Sandra is someone who was not as connected with her son and unforgiving of her husband. She contemplates whether it was her actions that led to the circumstances of her husband dying. The two characters share the guilt of wonder they put on themselves as the consequence of their actions plays out before them.

