Another Oscar contender is preparing to head home via streaming, though it sadly won't make it in time for the ceremony on March 10. Justine Triet's Palme d'Or winner Anatomy of a Fall is set to release on Hulu on March 22, joining its fellow competitor Poor Things on the Disney-owned streaming service. The film is up for five Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture, Best Director for Triet, and Best Actress for Sandra Hüller in a career year when she also starred in another acclaimed feature, The Zone of Interest.
Anatomy of a Fall
A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness.
- Release Date
- August 23, 2023
- Director
- Justine Triet
- Cast
- Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis
- Runtime
- 150 minutes
- Writers
- Justine Triet , Arthur Harari