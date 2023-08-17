The Big Picture Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall premiered at Cannes and won the Palme d'Or, creating buzz among festival-goers.

The film follows Sandra, whose husband dies under suspicious circumstances, leaving her as the prime suspect.

The trailer hints at a deeper tension between Sandra and her husband, while also highlighting the challenges she faces without solid witnesses.

Earlier this year, Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It made quite an impact among festival goers and earned the coveted Palme d'Or award. Following its premiere, the feature was soon acquired by NEON, who set a very limited theatrical October 13 release. Ahead of Anatomy of a Fall's run in select New York and LA theaters, NEON released a new trailer.

Loosely inspired by real cases, Anatomy of a Fall centers on a woman named Sandra (Sandra Hüller) and her family -- her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis) and their 11-year-old son Daniel (Milo Machado Graner). A year ago, the family moved to a remote town in the French Alps, embracing a more secluded lifestyle. Their peace is disrupted after Samuel is found dead in the snow, with no confirmation on whether he died by suicide or if he was murdered. However, as his death was rather suspicious, the police first leap to murder, and Sandra becomes the prime suspect. While the film will follow the subsequent investigation, it also aims to offer a deeper look at the taut relationship between Sandra and Samuel.

The latest trailer begins as Sandra tries to reassure Daniel that she's "not a monster," a line that suggests others around her paint her in a negative light and only view her as an alleged murderer. As it continues, it reveals that not only was Daniel the one who stumbled upon Samuel, but he's also blind — which means Sandra has no solid eyewitnesses to help her defense. With a tense soundtrack behind it, the trailer circles back to Sandra's monster remark, cluing viewers into the tension between her and Samuel while also hinting at something a little deeper than just a rocky marriage.

The Team Behind Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall was written and directed by Triet, also known for films such as Sibyl, Victoria, and Age of Panic. She co-wrote the screenplay with Arthur Harari, also known for feature film Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle. Harari and Triet previously co-wrote Sibyl, with Harari starring in Age of Panic. Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion produced Anatomy of a Fall. Additional cast includes Swann Arlaud (Bloody Milk), Antoine Reinartz (Irma Vep), Jehnny Beth (Astrakan), Saadia Bentaïeb (Toni), Camille Rutherford (Blue Is the Warmest Color), Anne Rotger (The Great Magic), and Sophie Fillières.

Anatomy of a Fall begins its limited theatrical run on October 13. Watch the new trailer below: