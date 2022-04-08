If you're a fan of courtroom dramas and twisted thrillers, Netflix has just the show for you. Created by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, Anatomy of a Scandal is a British anthology series based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. The first season follows Sophie, played by Sienna Miller, the wife of James, a powerful and respected politician. Her comfortable and privileged life begins to spiral out of control when details of her husband's affair surface. But the worst is yet to come for Sophie and James, when he's accused of rape and sent to trial.

Has that piqued your interest? Well, then read on for all the details that you need to know about Anatomy of a Scandal​​​​​​.

Is There an Anatomy of a Scandal Trailer?

The trailer of Anatomy of a Scandal was released on March 17, 2022, and provides a sneak peek of what to expect in this thrilling courtroom drama that feels like it's straight from the front page of a real-life tabloid. With Yeah Yeah Yeah's song "Heads Will Roll" playing in the background, the trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of these privileged few. Leaving us questioning what's the truth and who is the real person telling lies?

When Is Anatomy of a Scandal Releasing?

All six episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal are available on Netflix from April 15, 2022.

Who are the Creators of Anatomy of a Scandal?

This Netflix anthology series is the co-creation of Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson. Kelley is well known for creating many successful television shows, such as Big Little Lies, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. Melissa James Gibson is a producer and writer who has worked on numerous television shows, including The Americans and House of Cards. Each season of Anatomy of a Scandal will explore a different public scandal and how it affects the lives of those embroiled in it.

The series comes from 3dot Productions. S.J. Clarkson, who directed episodes of Succession, Jessica Jones, and Orange Is the New Black is also involved with the project.

Who Are the Cast and Characters in Anatomy of a Scandal?

Sienna Miller as Sophie Whitehouse: Sophie is a happily married mother of two whose charmed life is set to erupt when her husband's sex scandal is made public. An Oxford graduate, Sophie leads a life of privilege and plays the stoic wife well in public at first. As the series progresses, we see different dimensions of her character emerge, as she realizes the consequences of her and her husband's past decisions. Sophie struggles to come to terms with the sudden shift in her once-perfect life on her journey to find out the truth about her husband. Sienna Miller is an American-English actress who began her career as a successful model. She's appeared in many films and television series, including her break-out roles in Layer Cake and Alfie. She was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award and for a BATFA Television Award for Best Actress for her role in The Girl.

Rupert Friend as James Whitehouse: James Whitehouse is a powerful junior minister with plenty of ambition. His life of privilege has allowed him to lead a blessed life, free from scandal until he's accused of rape by a woman who works for him. James faces a difficult court battle that, if found guilty, threatens to ruin not only his career but his marriage and once-idyllic family life. Rupert Friend is a British actor, screenwriter, lyricist, and director. Having appeared in many television shows and films, he's best known for his role as Peter Quinn in the political thriller Homeland. His film credits include Pride & Prejudice, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Young Victoria, and Starred Up. In addition to acting, he's also received acclaim for directing, screenwriting, and producing two short films, The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers and Steve.

Michelle Dockery as Kate Woodcroft, QC: Kate Woodcroft is a criminal lawyer specializing in prosecuting people accused of sexual crimes. Having risen quickly in her career, she is brilliant and steadfast. Determined to win this case, her own secrets begin to emerge, providing answers to the real reason she wants James to pay for his crimes. Michelle Dockery is a British actress best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the television series Downton Abbey. She has won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress. Dockery has also appeared on stage and in several films, including Hanna, Anna Karenina, Non-Stop, and The Gentlemen. On television, she's played lead roles in the drama series Good Behavior and Godless, for which she received another Emmy nomination.

Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton: Olivia Lytton is the young woman whom James allegedly sexually assaulted. She previously worked as James's parliamentary aide and admitted to having an affair with him before claiming he assaulted her. Naomi Scott is an actress and singer from the UK who played Princess Jasmine in Disney's musical live-action fantasy film Aladdin. Her earlier television performances include Lemonade Mouth and Terra Nova, and she's also appeared in various films, including Charlie's Angels and Power Rangers.

Josette Simon as Angela Regan, QC: Angela Regan is James's defense lawyer, doing her best to prove James' innocence and encouraging Sophie to maintain her public support, keeping up the image of a happy and loving family. Josette Simon is a well-known British actress who is probably best known for appearing on stage, having performed frequently with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theater. She's appeared in the television series Minder, along with Nightflyers and Detective Pikachu. In 2000, she received an OBE for her services to drama.

Ben Radcliffe as Young James Whitehouse: In flashbacks, we see a young James during his time studying at Oxford, offering glimpses into his character and how he became the man he is today. Ben Radcliffe is a British actor who has appeared in numerous television series and films. He's best known for his roles in The Lodge and Pandora.

What Can We Expect From Anatomy of a Scandal?

The novel Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan spent ten weeks on The Sunday Times bestseller list. It's believed Vaughan, a British writer and journalist, drew on her experience as a political correspondent and courtroom reporter when creating the story.

The series revolves around the elite class in Britain and focuses on two women caught up in an ugly public scandal involving a high-ranking prestigious Westminster politician, James Whitehouse. A woman he has previously had an affair with accuses James of rape. While he admits to the affair, he denies the rape charge, which leaves his loyal wife, Sophie, reeling. Her staunch belief that her husband is innocent and a 'good man' begins to waver as the series progresses. The lawyer prosecuting the case has her own reasons for believing in his guilt and is determined to make him pay for his crimes.

As the series progress, more lies are uncovered, pushing James and Sophie's marriage to the brink. Under the pressure of such a public scandal, will the marriage survive? And will the truth come to light? Expect plenty of twists and turns in this courtroom drama with flashbacks that help to uncover a dark past and set out a path of revenge.

