Netflix has just released new images for Anatomy of a Scandal, giving us a glimpse into the gripping British courtroom drama and psychological thriller coming to the streamer in April.

Based on the book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the series follows James and Sophie Whitehouse (Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller), who live a life that seems to be entirely blessed — that is, until a scandalous secret surfaces, threatening to tear James, a Minister in Parliament, and his family apart. The Whitehouse's story intersects with that of Barrister Kate Woodcroft, played by Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, whose work in the prosecution ripples all the way through Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her very sense of self. The new images give a look at each of these three intersecting characters as they are met with scandal and scrutiny of London's highest order.

Of the project, series star Miller said:

“I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew.”

When describing the upcoming project, series creators David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson said:

"Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah's addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent. It's been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see S.J. bring it to such a rich and nuanced life."

Along with Dockery, Friend, and Miller, the series also stars Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, and Joshua McGuire. S.J. Clarkson directs all episodes, and Liza Chasin of 3Dot Productions executive produces along with Bruna Papandrea, and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories. Also executive producing is the novel's author Vaughan, along with Margaret Chernin, who serves as co-executive producer.

Anatomy of a Scandal premieres on Netflix on April 15. Check out the rest of the images below:

