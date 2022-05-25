Anatomy of a Scandal is full of shocking, and often farfetched, twists and turns. They should keep us on the edge of our seats guessing about who’s who and what happens next. But outside the storyline, there’s a lot going on which makes it difficult for us to focus on the actual content of the series. The nature in which it was shot, and the muddled flashbacks draw us away from the scandalous stories being told.

The series, adapted for television by David Kelley and Melissa Gibson, definitely has a lot of substance. It’s centered around the rape allegation against James Whitehouse MP (Rupert Friend) made by his former assistant Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). We see as the story unfolds that there is much more to the scandal, with Prime Minister Tom Southern (Geoffrey Streatfeild) becoming embroiled in a web of lies and coverups. With great performances from Friend and Sienna Miller as Whitehouse's troubled wife, it comes as no surprise that the scenes are alluring. However, the story all starts to become a bit lost in itself due to some choices made by director S.J Clarkson.

The first episode seems innocently produced — no flashbacks, no quirky shots, just a run-of-the-mill drama. That all ends with the last shot. After riding out the scandal of his affair with Olivia, we see James confronted by two detectives and accused of rape. This is where things pick up. Without warning, we see Friend jump back into the air as if absorbing an invisible impact. This dramatization comes out of nowhere. It didn’t seem to be a series that used the aforementioned effects, and then all of a sudden, it does. The lack of any prior warning makes this confusing to the audience. We’re unsure if that actually happened. Did he really fly through the air as though he’d just been shot? Sure, it keeps us watching to find out, but it’s the first of many instances where everything becomes unclear.

Throughout the whole limited series, there is hardly a stationary moment. The camera does circles around the cast, scenes are filmed at various angles, and shots regularly come in and out of focus. There’s definitely an attempt here to draw us in and help us feel the way the characters are feeling. Speaking to Netflix, Clarkson explained how she wanted to show how things can become "fragmented, disjointed but still alluring." Unfortunately for the series, these same sequences appear at points where it should be clear what’s happening. Scenes like those set in the courtroom are where the audience should be seeing facts and learning the truth. At one point, there's a shot where the courtroom spins and becomes completely inverted. It’s hard to gauge what is happening during these points and there isn’t a need for this bit to be confusing. We need clarity. It’s understandable for flashbacks and works well for giving the desired effect of a ‘fragmented’ memory, but for something that is set in the present a simpler shot would have sufficed. The bold choices pay off at points, but the overuse of the changing camera angles becomes dizzying for the viewer. The cinematography is so focused on trying to invoke our empathy that the plot can become lost. The narrative, taken from the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, is undoubtedly compelling, but the overdramatization through various filmed choices does it a disservice.

Perhaps the most confusing element of the production is the flashbacks. They are prominent throughout. There are numerous reasons the series becomes lost in these. Firstly, as each character experiences them, they become different. They represent how every person remembers something slightly different from the next, and this is an innovative way of highlighting that. But by using it so often, the audience is at risk of becoming disengaged as we try to establish the facts. We don’t understand what actually happened, and even after the series finishes, we don’t have the answers. Sure, we get a court verdict, but it isn’t clear if that’s based on the truth or based on the compelling arguments from the lawyers. We keep watching because we have an urge to know the truth, and it’s disappointing that this never becomes clear.

At some points, flashbacks feature the actors that are playing the characters in the present intertwined with the younger versions of themselves and others. The desired effect here is clearly to show the characters reliving their memories, but why not use this tactic for all flashbacks throughout the season? Some consistency here would have helped the story to be more accessible. It’s confusing to see the same scenes played over and over again, but with different details and different actors. The story becomes all the more lost as a result of this, with all sense of continuity being abandoned in the characters’ minds.

On top of the flashbacks constantly changing, there are even completely imagined scenes. For example, the elevator encounter that the whole case against Whitehouse is based on suddenly becomes a flashback for his wife Sophie, someone who wasn’t even present for the event in question. She imagines a passionate encounter between her husband and Olivia, and then without warning, she is seen falling from the elevator into the Old Bailey. Using the same flashback technique here, a technique that is supposed to show us how memories are distorted, makes the series all the more confusing. Did any of the flashbacks happen? Are they all just a dramatic display of the characters’ imaginations? These are questions that shouldn’t need answering.

The series has all the potential of a drama that keeps you guessing and on the edge of your seat, but it loses a lot of this suspense from the way it’s presented. The cinematography techniques applied throughout Anatomy of a Scandal become the main focal point. The story becomes lost in a world of imagination. There are such delicate topics discussed throughout; the main plot is the investigation of a sexual assault, and there are frequent mentions of the dangers of drug use. These sensitive subjects deserved a lot more care and attention and deserved to be center stage. Instead, viewers are left with a chaotic ambush of a rollercoaster that refuses to slow down.

