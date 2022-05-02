Much has been made of Anatomy of a Scandal's nauseating special effects, clumsy narrative, and controversial plot twist — but when viewers finished the series, they may also have found themselves wondering about the fate of the woman at the center of the story: Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott), who bravely takes the stand to accuse Conservative MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) of rape.

The stunning accusation is complicated by her previous consensual romantic relationship with the married Whitehouse, as well as his overwhelming sense of entitlement and the robust public support that enables it. The subsequent grueling trial ultimately reveals the privileged Whitehouse's callous brutality — and, more importantly, his nonexistent understanding of consent — while Olivia's story is eclipsed. She is silenced both by the outsized press attention devoted to her rapist, and by the societal forces unfairly painting her as a disgruntled agent of Whitehouse's public demise. She is also never vindicated: due to the broad legal threshold for consent and her own understandably tangled emotions regarding the trial, prosecutor Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) is unable to successfully prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Whitehouse raped Olivia.

Thus, following Whitehouse's legal victory, Olivia disappears from the narrative. And as the final episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal are overpowered by one contrived revelation after the other — namely, that Kate Woodcroft is actually Holly Berry, whom Whitehouse raped while at Oxford — viewers are left wondering about Olivia's fate in the here and now. The implication that Kate must be harboring a dark sexual secret of her own to care about Olivia Lytton is problematic in and of itself. Couldn't the point be that the normalization of sexual violence affects all of us, whether or not we've experienced it? But what's more disappointing is the series' failure to follow Olivia's narrative thread. It's even more frustrating given that Anatomy of a Scandal evinces an absurd commitment to tying up loose ends when it comes to Kate Woodcroft and Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller), Whitehouse's wife.

Image via Netflix

Olivia's erasure following the trial can, of course, be read as a commentary on the larger public indifference toward women who accuse powerful men of sexual assault. One need only think of Christine Blasey Ford's terrified testimony during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings to know that such accusations, unfortunately, have little effect on the accused, particularly when said accused have substantial public backing. Or Olivia's striking absence from the last episode could simply be due to narrative laziness. Disappointingly, the latter is more conceivable, because in none of the episodes do we get access to Olivia's interior world, or her existence outside the trial. Instead, the camera dwells on the mounting rage of Sophie and on Kate Woodcroft, Whitehouse's earlier, also infuriated rape victim.

Kate's experience compellingly highlights Whitehouse's cruelty, and the show also gives her a life, however hastily sketched, outside the courtroom. By contrast, the viewers, much like the eager public portrayed in the series, experience Olivia only in relation to James. Though this is an unfortunate reality for women who go public with accusations of sexual assault and harassment, the omission of Olivia's fate feels accidental because of the series' obsession with the Kate Woodcroft/Holly Berry plotline, and the further revelation of James Whitehouse's involvement in the accidental death of a friend while at Oxford decades before.

Image via Netflix

Even though Olivia should have — and indeed does have — the greatest personal stake in the outcome of the trial, the viewers never get to see her experience its likely traumatic fallout, and so she remains a disappointingly two-dimensional victim. For a series that is attempting to grapple with the real and ongoing public debates about the nature of consent, Anatomy of a Scandal gives Olivia Lytton very little to do. Instead, she becomes yet another victim of Whitehouse's privilege, a point that has already been hammered home many times, whether in the show's trippy flashbacks to the MP's Oxford days or in his continued belief that "Whitehouses always come out on top." The show has missed an opportunity to portray Olivia as more than just a wide-eyed intern and the jilted mistress of a caddish married man.

If there is indeed a second season in the works for Anatomy of a Scandal, one can only hope that the series will rise to the occasion with Olivia. As it stands, her failed attempt to hold Whitehouse accountable for his rape and his professional transgressions disappointingly — if realistically — renders her without agency. Tellingly, she becomes a footnote in the larger plot about Whitehouse's perceived legal victory. The show can't quite decide what to do with this unenviable outcome, but it certainly would've been nice to know how the verdict affected Olivia.

