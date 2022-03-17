Netflix has released the first trailer for Anatomy of a Scandal, an upcoming British courtroom drama about the duplicitous life of a minister in Parliament. Described as a psychological thriller, Anatomy of a Scandal promises to take a peek at behind the scenes of power and discuss how a rape trial can affect a whole country.

The trailer introduces us to James (Rupert Friend) and Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller), your typical wealthy and privileged British couple. James is a minister in Parliament, a position that gives him money, power, and the notion he has the right to do whatever he wants. Unfortunately for James, his job also puts a target in his back, and soon the Whitehouse family becomes the center of a scandal capable of shacking the whole country, as the Minister's promiscuous affairs come into the light of public scrutiny. However, more than extramarital sex, James is accused of having raped a woman, putting him in the middle of a public trial.

Anatomy of a Scandal is inspired by the book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. Vaughan is known for writing thrillers involving people in high places of power, but also for her focus on how scandals have consequences on the women who are dragged into the chaos. The series seems to respect Vaughan’s original work by exploring how James alleged crimes affect his wife, Sophie. In the trailer, Sophie struggles to accept her husband's affairs. At the same time, she must face the harsh truth that James could actually be guilty.

Anatomy of a Scandal also stars Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery as Barrister Kate Woodcroft, who’ll prosecute James and shake the Whitehouse marriage. The series cast also includes Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Joshua McGuire, Liz White, Nancy Farino, Hannah Dodd, Ben Radcliffe, Jake Simmance, Annie Haworth, Amelie Bea-Smith, Sebastian Selwood.

S.J. Clarkson directs all episodes, and Liza Chasin of 3Dot Productions executive produces along with Bruna Papandrea, and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories. Also executive producing is the novel's author Vaughan, along with Margaret Chernin, who serves as co-executive producer. Netflix is presenting Anatomy of a Scandal as a new anthology series, so the first season's success could lead to multiple seasons, each dealing with a different scandal.

Anatomy of a Scandal premieres globally on Netflix on April 15. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Anatomy of a Scandal:

A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

