If you’re exploring your creativity in any sort of way - through music or visuals or writing - you’re more than likely going to dip into your own experiences to better flesh out your voice. After all, our past and the experiences that come with it are part of what defines us and turns us into the people that we become. But what happens when fact and fiction blend too closely together? Such is the case of Elisabeth Finch, one of the writers behind the long-running series, Grey’s Anatomy. To folks on the outside, it looked like Finch had lived a remarkable life, filled with tragedy upon tragedy, but always seemed to push forward in spite of it. But, she had been hiding behind a web of deceit that would eventually come out into the open. In an upcoming docuseries, Peacock will explore the many non-truths of Finch in Anatomy of Lies, and today, Collider has an exclusive first look.

The sneak peek puts the focus on Finch’s estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, who recalls one of the “ah-ha” moments that led her to believe her spouse wasn’t being completely truthful. In the short but telling preview, Beyer recalls a rainy day during which Finch claimed she was having a problem with the weather. It’s not laid out exactly what the issue was, but it’s insinuated that Finch may have been having some sort of health complication due to the precipitation. This was something that Beyer says took her by surprise, even going so far as to point out to her then-partner that she had never had issues with the rain before. As Beyer says, there were plenty of moments like these that piled up, but when you love and trust someone so much, you don’t want to believe that they’re capable of such extreme deceit.

The Story of Elisabeth Finch

As those who tune in for Peacock’s three-part docuseries will come to discover, Finch was not only known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy but had also previously been part of the writers’ room for other productions, including True Blood and The Vampire Diaries. Always very vocal and open about the troubles that she faced, Finch claimed to be a bone cancer survivor, said she had lost a kidney, dealt with workplace harassment and so much more. Using her alleged struggles to inspire her art, several of her experiences made it into not only the shows she worked on, but also publications like Elle and The Hollywood Reporter. However, in 2022, the human resources team behind Grey’s Anatomy did a deep dive into her claims and began to unravel a long string of lies that eventually cost Finch her job and so much more.

You can check out our sneak peek at Anatomy of Lies above and tune into Peacock for the three-part docuseries when it arrives on October 15.

