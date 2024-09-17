Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for more than two decades. During that time, many things happened, including scandals. A 2022 Vanity Fair article detailing Elisabeth Finch's story exposed the most recent scandal. Finch shocked Hollywood when someone close to her learned she had built a career on lies, telling outlandish stories and weaving them into the venerable series. Peacock has released the trailer for an upcoming docuseries that features interviews from people who knew Finch, many of them speaking out for the first time. The series exposes the lies she told that were written in episodes of Grey's Anatomy for years.

"For years, she fooled Hollywood. She fooled us all," a voice asserts as the trailer begins. Several people share their testimonies, including a woman Finch dated and used her status as a writer on the show to sell herself. The people interviewed reveal that Finch had risen high in the Grey's Anatomy world thanks to her wondrous stories that earned her an executive producer credit. The secret sauce for her writing was that she had been through or near so many tragedies, including shootings, sexual assault, and more.

Elisabeth Finch's Life of Lies Is Exposed In 'Anatomy of Lies.'

However, someone discovered that all her stories were lies and none had happened to her. "I think she saw her life like a TV series," one interviewee says. Fincher's estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, was the one to discover the inconsistencies in her stories, and the lies crumbled down like a house of cards. Beyer was Finch's final mark and entrusted Finch with her deepest secrets. The uphill task was to expose these lies, but would she succeed in going against a master storyteller?

Finch later admitted that she had lied about her medical history. She never had cancer and shaved her head to look like she did, nor did her brother die by suicide and was alive and well. All the stories about losing a friend during a mass shooting were fabricated, and so was the lie that her brother abused her when she was a child. Finch resigned from Grey's Anatomy when Disney started an investigation and asked to see her medical records.

Evgenia Peretz and David Schisgall directed the three-episode docuseries, which was produced by Vanity Fair Studios and Dorothy St. Pictures. Schisgall, Peretz, Vicki Cooper, Melanie Archer, Julia Nottingham, Helen Estabrook, Sarah Amos, Claire Howorth, and Samantha Smith served as producers. All three 60-minute episodes will drop on October 15 on Peacock.

Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 21 on September 26.

