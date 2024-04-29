The Big Picture Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Anchorman is getting a 4k Blu-ray release with bonus content.

The release includes the original film in 4k, deleted scenes, bloopers, music videos, and a lost movie.

The ensemble cast includes Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Steve Carell in the film considered one of the greatest comedies.

The 2004 American satirical comedy film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which stars Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate in titular roles, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 4K Blu-ray release. But that’s not it — Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie — which was assembled from outtakes and abandoned subplots of the original film is also a part of the mix! The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-Ray set is scheduled for release on July 2, 2024.

The newly announced 4K Ultra HD release will comprise two discs — featuring over two hours of bonus content. This will include cast auditions, deleted scenes, bloopers, award speeches, interviews, specials, and even a music video for the iconic song, “Afternoon Delight,” among other things!

To detail it all out — one of the discs in the 20th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray will feature the theatrical and extended cuts of the film, both meticulously remastered. Then we’ll have a host of legacy bonus content that includes insightful commentary by director Adam McKay and lead actors, alongside a plethora of deleted and extended scenes, bloopers, the delightful “Afternoon Delight” music video — as well as a unique ESPN SportsCenter audition by Burgundy himself. The second disc will include Wake Up Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie, intro commentary, special features, award speeches, trailers, and more — to perfectly round out this 20th-anniversary collection!

20 Years Later, ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ Is Still Considered One of The Greatest Comedies of All Time

Written by McKay and Ferrell, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is set in the 1970s and revolves around the story of the titular hero whose job is threatened by the arrival of an ambitious female anchor. The film’s official synopsis describes the plot in the following words:

“Sparks don't just fly, they ignite an all-out war between the two perfectly coiffed anchorpersons. In a job where it pays to keep a straight face, Anchorman is the comedy that makes it almost impossible to stop laughing.”

Soon, Ron grows jealous, begins a bitter feud with Veronica, and eventually makes a vulgar slip on live TV that ruins his career. However, when an outrageous story breaks at the San Diego Zoo, he gets the chance to redeem himself once and for all.

In addition to Ferrell and Applegate, the film features a talented ensemble cast that includes Paul Rudd (Antman), Steve Carrell (The Office), David Koechner (Krampus), and Fred Willard (Modern Family) along with cameos by filmmaker Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Jack Black and more. The film earned $2.84 million in its opening weekend in the USA and $90.6 million worldwide during its total theatrical run, establishing itself as one of the greatest comedies of all time. A sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, was released on December 18, 2013, with Paramount Pictures. Ferrell, Carell, Rudd, Koechner, Christina Applegate, and Willard — most cast members from the original reprised their fan-favorite roles in the sequel.

You can get your hands on the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 20th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray set starting July 2, 2024. The film is also available to stream on Apple TV.

