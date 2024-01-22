Anchorman is easily one of the most iconic and beloved comedies of the 2000s, with a wide array of iconic moments and hilarious characters that have made it a widely beloved and successful film. While director Adam McKay and lead actor Will Ferrell have had numerous successful collaborations over the years, Anchorman stands out as the most prominent and iconic of their works. The story of the strand and sometimes moronic 1970s news anchor made a mark on audiences worldwide, with one big factor being the film's iconic dialogue and multitude of quotable lines.

While many comedies of the 2000s can claim the virtue of having numerous quotable moments, there is a fair argument that Anchorman may be the most quotable comedy of the era. The film's multitude of quirky characters and absurd moments allowed for a wide number of insanely quotable moments throughout the film. Especially with the film's 20th anniversary happening this year, there's no better time than the present to reminisce on the hilarious and iconic quotes within

10 "It's so damn hot. Milk was a bad choice."

Character: Ron Burgundy

This quote comes from when Ron is seemingly at his lowest point, having been fired from the studio and wandering the streets of San Diego without a purpose. During this time, he sees his former coworkers walking along, who refuse to acknowledge him because of orders from higher up. As if to make the entire situation that much worse, Ron proclaims just how hot it is outside, and that a full carton of milk was a clear incorrect choice when it came to outdoor beverage choice.

On top of the clear absurdity and inherent comedy that comes from the line "milk was a bad choice", the greatest part of this line comes from the reading done by Ferrell. Ferrell reads the line in the most comedically effective way possible, fully leaning into the desperation and sadness of Ron at this choice, only furthering the comedy of the entire situation as a whole. It's a line that works greatly outside the context of the scene and reminds audiences everywhere to not drink milk as a way to cool themselves down.

9 "Rule number one: No touching of the hair or face."

Character: Ron Burgundy

This quote comes in the leading up to one of the most iconic sequences in the film, the massive fight scene between all the different news station teams. As more and more celebrity cameos enter the fray and join the fight with their own news teams, Ron declares the rules of the fight, ironically being only a single yet simple rule. Since all of these news anchors work on television and need their good looks on camera, it makes sense that the hair or face would be off limits, but it still adds to the absurdity of the scene as a whole.

There's a lot of comedy that comes from this quote, from the fact that it's the only rule in what would seem like a larger list of rules to the disconnect between hair and face being off-limits but full-on murder and dismemberment being allowed. The quote plays a major part in making this sequence easily one of the most iconic and beloved of the entire film, one that was so beloved that it was given its own high-stakes sequel in Anchorman 2.

8 "I'm going to punch you in the ovary, that's what I'm gonna do."

Character: Ron Burgundy

One of the most blatantly crass and unexpected lines in the movie, this quote is one of the jokes that makes inherent comedy from the structure and confines of live local news coverage. The line comes after Ron and Veronica have signed off, but are still on the air, and while their mics have been cut from the recording, they take turns massively insulting each other while muted on the air. The lines increase in aggressiveness and anger, concluding in Ron's statement and threat of violence against Veronica, despite talking in an unassuming and calm voice.

While crass and juvenile lines are far from new territory in a raunchy 2000s comedy such as Anchorman, it's the reading and tone in which this line is said that makes it so iconic. It acts as a perfect cap off to several lines said nonchalantly despite their crude nature, acting as a strange and confusing statement that comes off as more hilarious from its blanket and unassuming delivery. The quote paints a great picture of the style of comedy that Anchorman is, riffing on the staples of broadcast news with a nice coating of absurd raunchy humor.

7 "I love Scotch. Scotchy Scotch Scotch. Here it goes down. Down into my belly..."

Character: Ron Burgundy

A simple yet effective line that takes place during the opening credits' montage of the film, Ron's blatant love of the style of whisky is made blatantly apparent through this line. This line serves as one of many ways for the audience to immediately understand the type of character Ron is and paint a picture of his nature, drinking mere seconds before going on air. Especially as a part of the opening credits, this is one of the first massive quotable lines to be heard during the film.

The line is relatively simplistic yet works tremendously in practice, both in the context of the film, and outside of it. There's simply something quite enjoyable and humorous to be found in just how much Ron loves his alcoholic beverage of choice, a love for the drink that can't help but be shared with those around him, as well as the audience. Especially for those who also like to partake in a glass of scotch from time to time, this quote rings true and stays hilarious on every rewatch.

6 "I'm kind of a big deal. People know me. I'm very important. I have many leather-bound books and my apartment smells of rich mahogany."

Character: Ron Burgundy

A quote that comes from the first interaction between Ron and Veronica, Ron's massive ego and legendary status among his peers is challenged when he meets Veronica, who has no idea who he even is. He is baffled by the very concept of someone having not heard of him, and feeling challenged by this notion, goes on to list off seemingly impressive statements about himself in an attempt to impress and wow her.

The great mixture of failing calmness, desperation, and attempting to come up with another positive aspect of himself truly makes this quote and sequence one of the best in the first act of the film. The scene as a whole acts as a great precursor to the major plot of the film and the rivalry between Ron and Veronica going forward, with many instances of foreshadowing happening throughout the scene. The inherent comedy of this sequence and the absurdity of the quote as a whole help Anchorman become easily one of the most rewatchable movies of all time.

5 "I'm in a glass case of emotion!"

Character: Ron Burgundy

The perfect quote for dealing with unbearable amounts of sadness and pain, Ron proclaims this comical quote when failing to proclaim his recent loss over the phone in a payphone booth. He is quickly overwhelmed with his emotions, dropping the phone and seemingly finding himself trapped in the glass payphone. When friend Brian Fantana asks where he is, as the station is about to put Veronica on the air in his place, Ron proclaims his location, saying that he is in a glass case of emotion.

Especially for a character who is so often seen through the lens of joy and self-pride, seeing Ron in such a pained and self-destructive state comes across as incredibly comical to the audience. This is thanks in no part to the stand-out comedic performance from Ferrell, who can make a scene of otherwise pain and anguish into pure comedy, with this quote even further amplifying the comedic tone. It's frankly the perfect quote for anyone who has so much sadness yet feels trapped in their own glass case of emotion.

4 "You stay classy, San Diego. I'm Ron Burgundy."

Character: Ron Burgundy

The classic line that Ron ends every news broadcast with, this quote provides the perfect sense of class and elegance that is required of a TV anchor, as well as the complete opposite of his more crass nature. It's a quote that has become iconic, most notably in the world of Anchorman itself, as all the viewers and fans of Ron Burgundy greatly appreciate and love Ron's signature calling off sign. It's also a quote that finds itself to be repeated often throughout the film, as well as even playing a major part in the plot.

Easily one of the most iconic quotes in the film, the quote may just be the one that most people think of when they consider Anchorman and the legacy of the character of Ron Burgundy as a whole. While there frankly isn't a lot to the quote itself, simply being a standard end card, its repetition throughout the film and importance to the main character launches it into the stratosphere of iconography for the film.

3 "I Love Lamp"

Character: Brick Tamland

Steve Carell's Brick Tamland is easily one of the most iconic and beloved side characters in Anchorman, with an array of his own iconic and comical quotes throughout the film. However, easily the most iconic and beloved of said quotes is "I love lamp", a proclamation that comes when the rest of the news crew is talking to Ron about the meaning of Love itself. Brick begins wildly, saying that he loves everything in the room, including the carpet, the desk, and, of course, the lamp.

The simplistic stupidity of Brick is perfectly encapsulated within "I love lamp", a quote that is both so short and so funny that it's easily repeatable to the point of attaining a mass iconic status. The scene and quote also reached mass popularity thanks to the defining "random humor" that was defining the early days of the internet at the time of the film's release. A quick and seemingly nonsensical quote of "I love lamp" quickly attained a life of its own, thanks to just how comical of a sequence it was, on top of Carell's great comedic line reading.

2 "60 percent of the time, it works every time"

Character: Brian Fantana

Paul Rudd's Brian Fantana is a character greatly defined by his ironic suave demeanor, using a variety of colognes to pick up women with his sex appeal. He relays this iconic quote when showing off his most powerful cologne, titled 'sex panther', to Ron, with plans to use the cologne to hit on Veronica, the new woman in the office. After making the wild claim that 60 percent of the time, the cologne works every time, Ron proclaims that this doesn't make sense. However, this doesn't stop Brian from using the cologne, which ends up being disgusting to everyone in the office.

The bold and proud moniker in which Rudd proclaims the completely idiotic statement of "60 percent of the time, it works every time" easily makes this one of the most hilarious quotes in the entire film. It's a quote that works wonders outside the context of the original scene, flourishing thanks to the pure stupidity yet absolute confidence that comes from the statement in itself, seemingly always coming across as hilarious and ironic.

1 "Boy, that escalated quickly!"

Character: Ron Burgundy

Taking place immediately after the massive blood-soaked battle between all the news stations, Ron makes a quick and to-the-point statement about just how quickly things got out of hand. It makes for a great return to the more grounded newsroom realism of the main story, especially after the film took a sharp turn for the chaotic and violent for a singular scene. It's almost as if the film itself is confused about how things got out of hand, with the quick shift back to normalcy creating even more comedy than the actual brawl itself.

While many quotes in Anchorman can be attributed to having their branches and levels of icon status outside the confines of the original film, this quote may just be the biggest and most notable example of such a phenomenon. The quote's simple and adaptable nature to apply to any number of massively escalating scenarios has made it a massively popular meme and sharable GIF, perfect for using when a situation has gotten out of hand.

