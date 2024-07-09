The Big Picture Will Ferrell and Adam McKay's friendship and collaboration began at SNL, leading to the creation of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Paul Thomas Anderson's support and belief in Ferrell and McKay's screenwriting helped get Anchorman off the ground.

While the film's success was initially uncertain, it became a hit, launching McKay's directorial career and cementing Ferrell's status as a star.

When Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy was released in 2004, star Will Ferrell and first-time director Adam McKay likely had no clue that their film would rank among modern cinema's most beloved comedies. Gleefully irreverent, populated by offbeat characters, and chock-full of quotable quips, the send-up of 1970s news media culture launched McKay's filmmaking career, established Ferrell as one of his generation's premier comedic performers, and marked the beginning of a years-long creative partnership between the two.

Long before it was a bona fide hit, however, Anchorman's journey from conception to realization was fraught with skepticism and outright rejection by the powers that be. Hoping to court interest from Hollywood players, Ferrell and McKay wrote numerous iterations of what would become the 2004 film. Along the way, they caught the attention of a seemingly unlikely ally in filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, whom Ferrell has since described as one of Anchorman's "guardian angels."

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay Began Working Together at 'SNL'

During their respective tenures on Saturday Night Live, Will Ferrell and head writer Adam McKay struck up a friendship collaborating on sketches. Ferrell approached McKay with the idea of developing an original idea for a film, which led to August Blowout, a screenplay the actor described as "Glengarry Glen Ross meets a car dealership." According to Ferrell, "It was kind of going back to those comedies we had grown up on, where you had big, funny, ensemble casts."

While August Blowout piqued the interest of SNL producer Lorne Michaels, and several others who read it, no major studio backer was eager to get the project off the ground. With August Blowout stuck in limbo at Paramount Pictures, Ferrell and McKay resumed their work on sketch comedy, and fortunately for the former, his appearances in 2003's Elf and Old School boosted his cinematic profile. But it would be a serendipitous run-in with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson that ultimately paved the way for Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Paul Thomas Anderson Encouraged Ferrell and McKay to Write 'Anchorman'

Close

During Will Ferrel's final season on SNL, Paul Thomas Anderson spent a week guest-writing for the sketch comedy series. Having read August Blowout, the filmmaker approached the actor and Adam McKay, offering to lend a helping hand in getting another screenplay off the ground. As Ferrell recalls, "He’s like, 'What if you guys wrote whatever you wanted to write, and I would shepherd it for you and kind of find out how to make it?'" With Anderson's endorsement, Ferrell and McKay jumped at the chance to write what would become Anchorman.

Related 'Anchorman' Has a Direct-to-Video Sequel Comprised Entirely of Deleted Scenes 'Anchorman' had so many deleted scenes that Adam McKay made a sequel created of scenes that didn't make it into the original.

A far cry from the final film, their first draft of the script was a characteristically offbeat venture into surreal territory. "The first version of Anchorman is basically the movie Alive, where the year is 1976, and we are flying to Philadelphia," Ferrell said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. When their chartered jet crashes in the mountains after hitting a cargo plane full of orangutans and Chinese throwing stars, Ron Burgundy and his fellow news anchors find themselves preyed upon by the apes. While we can only imagine what a bizarre iteration of Anchorman would look like, Ferrell humbly acknowledged its absurd nature and admitted that it was "a little too kooky."

'Anchorman' Was Met With Rejection Until the Success of 'Old School'

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Despite growing enthusiasm for their developing screenplay, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay struggled to find financial backing, with the actor recalling they were once met with "10 rejections in one day." Among those championing the project was filmmaker David O. Russell, who would serve as an executive producer on Anchorman, and according to Ferrell, a read-through of the screenplay that included future and frequent collaborator John C. Reilly generated further interest but led nowhere.

However, upon the box office success of Old School, co-starring Ferrell and distributed by DreamWorks Pictures, Anchorman was given the long-awaited green light. While Ferrell, McKay, and everyone else involved with the film were beside themselves with creative freedom, the notion that their comedy would strike a nerve with audiences and critics was never a foregone conclusion. "And even in the testing that you do for the movie, some people got it right away, other people didn’t know what they were watching," Ferrell remembers.

'Anchorman' Defied the Odds and Became a Hit

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After having to re-shoot the film's ending and contend with marketing executives who were less than pleased, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy finally hit theaters on July 9, 2004. While they presumably held their collective breath, Ferrell and McKay hit a home run when the film raked in $28 million over its opening weekend, garnering praise from critics and eventually grossing $84 million domestically. In the years since his debut, as one of cinematic comedy's most memorable, quotable, and beloved characters, Ron Burgundy has aptly become the stuff of legends.

Thanks in large part to Anchorman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay ascended to the upper echelons of entertainment, further collaborating on Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, and the long-awaited Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues before parting ways over unfortunate circumstances. Despite the ultimate rift in their creative relationship, however, Ferrell and McKay's years-long, sidesplitting partnership consistently delivered the goods for global audiences. But without the ringing endorsement of Paul Thomas Anderson, who knows whether one of modern comedy's most formidable duos would've seen the light of day?

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

RENT ON Amazon