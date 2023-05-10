For many years, the sequel people on the internet kept wanting was a follow-up to the 2004 comedy Anchorman. This particular Will Ferrell comedy struck a chord with folks and its absurdist style of humor quickly became a language among its most devoted followers. People wanted more from Ron Burgundy and company, and it would take until 2013 before Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues arrived to fulfill those expectations. Though the feature ended up being divisive, it at least gave people what they wanted in terms of an Anchorman follow-up.

Little did most people realize, though, that Anchorman already had a sequel long before the year 2013 rolled around. Back in 2004, there was a direct-to-video sequel that offered a return to this period-era universe. Of course, there’s a good reason such a project has languished in obscurity despite the public’s constant love for everything Ron Burgundy. The project wasn’t that well-received and technically didn’t qualify as a brand-new movie. Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie was less of a dream come true for Anchorman fans and more of a time capsule of what was the norm for home video releases in the early 2000s.

How Was a Movie Like 'Wake Up, Ron Burgundy' Even Possible?

While movie studios nowadays are hesitant to embrace comedy films, in the early 2000s, this genre was booming in large part because of the home video market. Comedies seemed to especially benefit from people watching them over and over again with their friends, which things like DVDs made more possible than ever. Plus, studios could drop “unrated” cuts of popular big-screen comedies and basically promote them as new movies to consumers. These “unrated” cuts were rarely as bawdy as their titillating cover art would suggest. Usually, they just featured some slightly more profane improvised dialogue and maybe an extra running gag or two. But the process of selling deleted scenes for comedies as something new was proving an extremely lucrative venture for studios.

Similarly, direct-to-video sequels, for a while there, were a booming market. While the most famous instance of this phenomenon was animated Disney sequels like The Little Mermaid II, comedy franchises also found solid footing in this terrain. By the mid-2000s, the Bring It On and American Pie franchises alone were making a killing in the DTV market. As early as 2010, the physical home video market would begin to drastically shrink and largely kill off this domain of cinema (though Universal’s kept at it with modern DTV comedy sequels like Granddaddy Day Camp). For a while, though, DTV comedy follow-ups and unrated cuts of theatrical comedies were everywhere on store shelves.

It's through this landscape that Wake Up, Ron Burgundy emerged. Marketing itself as a brand-new sequel to the original Anchorman, the feature was much more akin to a standard unrated cut of a PG-13 comedy since it leaned so heavily on just deleted scenes. Those expecting a brand new exciting adventure involving Ron and friends would be in for a rude awakening long before Wake Up, Ron Burgundy was even finished.

But, What Is 'Wake Up, Ron Burgundy'?

Wake Up, Ron Burgundy dedicates much of its runtime to a deleted subplot from the original Anchorman involving a radical criminal group called The Alarm Clock. The members of this quartet include characters played by Maya Rudolph and Kevin Corrigan. It’s not a good sign that this direct-to-video sequel would concern itself with a subplot deemed inferior enough to warrant getting deleted from the theatrical cut of Anchorman. The plotline is nestled within alternate variations of the central storyline of the original Anchorman revolving around Burgundy coming to terms with Veronica Corningstone (Christine Applegate) as the first female anchor at KVWN Channel 4. Audiences aren’t so much treated to a new movie here as they are a slightly tweaked version of the original Anchorman.

Unsurprisingly, Wake Up, Ron Burgundy has slipped through the cracks of history despite the original Anchorman growing ever more popular throughout the 2000s. There’s currently only a single review accounted for it on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s doubtful any more will be emerging any time soon. So little effort was put into this direct-to-video sequel (including attempts to form a new cohesive plotline out of cut footage in post-production), why would writers put in any effort to cover it? For that matter, why would fans put in extra time and money to track this project down and watch it?

'Wake Up, Ron Burgundy’s Role as Pop Culture Artifact

Still, Wake Up, Ron Burgundy is somewhat fascinating as both an artifact of an ancient time and something that could totally exist today. On the one hand, save for the occasional Universal DTV sequel like Bigger Fatter Liar, the age of cheap follow-ups to big comedy movies has come to an end. Studios will commission TV show remakes of old comedies or legacy sequels to vintage yukfests, but there’s a reason one hasn’t seen the equivalent of Wake Up, Rob Burgundy for something like Girls’ Trip drop on Wal-Mart shelves in recent years. There’s just no room in the modern home video market for these kinds of follow-ups.

However, trying to piece together unused pieces of footage from a popular movie and passing it off as something new does sound like something that could happen on a streaming platform. The age of DTV sequels is gone, but the impetus from studios to make a quick buck on a familiar brand name lives on through platforms like Disney+ or Hulu. The 25-minute short Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed 'Sub-acceptable' by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, for instance, is made up of unused Borat Subsequent Moviefilm footage. If Netflix ever scored a comedy that had the pop culture impact of Anchorman or Ted, I’m sure they’d immediately try to make some equivalent to Wake Up, Ron Burgundy a reality.

To look upon the long-forgotten Wake Up, Ron Burgundy now in 2023 is to confront a lot of harsh truths. The days of selling movies like this in the realm of DVDs have come and gone, but streaming has helped to exacerbate the greedy tendencies that made this kind of “sequel” possible in the first place. On top of all that, Wake Up, Ron Burgundy is a reminder that attaching a film to a well-known franchise isn’t enough to garner audience enthusiasm or acceptance. People may recognize Ron Burgundy on this sequel’s cover, but that recognition wasn’t enough to save Wake Up, Ron Burgundy from fading away into immense obscurity.