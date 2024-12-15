Ron Burgundy is about to sign off and leave Netflix behind. Earlier this year, the streamer launched the Milestone Movies collection, a year-long program that brought classic films celebrating milestone anniversaries, from Blazing Saddles to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, to its catalog and even to theaters in three-month intervals. Among the films selected in the 20th-anniversary selection was Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, one of Will Ferrell's comedy classics from then-first-time director Adam McKay. As the collection comes to a close, so too must the endlessly quotable feature say "You stay classy, Netflix," as it departs the platform on January 1.

Anchorman has been hailed as an all-time satire, following the iconic hotshot television anchor Ron Burgundy in the cutthroat world of 1970s broadcast news. After thriving in the male-dominated space at KVWN channel 4 in San Diego alongside his best friends Brian Fantana, Champ Kind, and Brick Tamland, his position is suddenly threatened by the arrival of upstart female reporter Veronica Corningstone who begins getting better ratings than him. His jealousy ultimately becomes his undoing when he makes a vulgar mistake on air, costing him his job and turning him into a public pariah. The film tracks his quest for redemption, full of classic lines about loving lamp and things escalating quickly, news anchor brawls, and a breaking story at a zoo with the chance to fix Burgundy's public image once and for all.

Even among Ferrell's many iconic roles, Burgundy is kind of a big deal, occasionally popping up on talk shows and in promotions to roast Ferrell's acting. However, the Saturday Night Live alum isn't the only one giving a standout performance in Anchorman, as the film is packed with star power. Christina Applegate plays Burgundy's rival anchor Corningstone with Paul Rudd, Steve Carrell, and David Koechner as his news team buddies. Also making appearances are Chris Parnell, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Vince Vaughn, Paul F. Thompkins, Danny Trejo, Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, Tim Robbins, and even Jack Black as the biker that punts Burgundy's beloved dog Baxter off a bridge. Altogether, they crafted a comedic package that had audiences falling in love, with an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score against a 66% critic score.

What Has Adam McKay Been Up to Since 'Anchorman'?

The love for and success of Anchorman eventually landed the film a sequel in 2013 titled Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues with Ferrell, McKay, and the rest of the main cast back on board. Beyond the world of Ron Burgundy though, McKay's star as director would continue to rise as he'd reunite with Ferrell for other hit comedies like Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. He'd go on to win his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay on The Big Short and has earned more nominations for Vice and, more recently, 2021's Don't Look Up. Now a prolific producer, his next big film still feels somewhat far away, especially after his political serial killer drama Average Height, Average Build, was canned at Netflix last year. The director is, however, attached to Tim Robinson's new conspiracy comedy The Chair Company, which just got picked up at HBO earlier this year.

Netflix subscribers still have time to catch McKay and Ferrell's iconic team-up in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy before it leaves the streaming platform on January 1.

