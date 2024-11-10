The Roman Empire is one of the most famous empires in history, which at one point was basically the world's first superpower with how much of the world it encompassed. It has been a fascinating subject for many, as many concepts and inventions introduced by the Ancient Romans have become the basis for things that are still in use today.

As to be expected, there are plenty of films that feature various times and settings in the Roman Empire. But what about television? Well, as it turns out, there are plenty of those, too. These are the best TV shows about Ancient Rome, allowing viewers to witness the rise and fall of one of history's greatest empires.

10 'Those About to Die' (2024)

Directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpainter

Those About to Die is a show that was very recently released and is based on a book by Daniel P. Mannix. The show is co-directed by Roland Emmerich, who is perhaps best known for his apocalyptic movies such as Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow. The series takes place in the late First Century CE, during the construction of the famed Roman Colosseum. As this timeless monument is erected, a mother attempts to free her children from slavery, and from inevitably serving in gladiatorial combat in the arena.

The show received mixed reviews from critics overall but was much better received by audiences. It's perfectly fine as it is, but could have done a lot more with what it was given. There have been some rumors of a second Those Aboue to Die season, but as of right now, it is a bit too early to tell. Still, it's great if you're looking for another historical drama series to take a look at.

9 'A.D. The Bible Continues' (2015)

Created by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett

Taking place after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, A.D. The Bible Continues centers on the events of the Biblical book known as The Acts of the Apostles. Each of Jesus' Apostles who remained loyal to him are depicted continuing to spread the word of God after their Messiah's death and ascension into Heaven, along with the persecution they face as a result of the occupying Roman Empire.

The show is a continuation of The Bible miniseries and received mixed reviews from critics. If you're a person of faith, however, this is a show that you will be sure to enjoy, but for those who aren't, it can be safely skipped. The show was a hit with Christian audiences, who commended it for its portrayals of the apostles and the oppression of the Roman Empire in the Holy Land.

8 'Spartacus' (2010-2013)

Created by Steven S. DeKnight and Sam Raimi

Not to be confused with the 1960 swords-and-sandals film of the same name, Spartacus is a TV series starring Andy Whitfield (later replaced by Liam McIntyre) as the titular Thracian, a gladiator who leads a slave revolt against the Romans after being forced to compete in gladiatorial combat for the Romans' own personal pleasure.

The show doesn't come anywhere close to the quality of the movie, but it does offer a more in-depth look at Spartacus and has some brilliant moments throughout. It is a show that is sure to be adored by any fans of Ancient Roman history and is even enjoyable for those who are just looking for their next historical drama series to binge.

7 'Roman Empire' (2016-2019)

Directed by Richard Lopez and John Ealer

Roman Empire is a docudrama series about some of the most significant events to take place in the multi-century reign of the Romans. Part of the series is standard documentary fare: historians talk straight to the camera, informing audiences of the history behind some of these events, but the show is also interspersed with dramatized recreations of the happenings, which definitely serves to make it more interesting.

The first season is narrated by none other than Sean Bean, though he was later replaced by Steve West for the following three seasons. Roman Empire isn't exactly an exciting series, but it is highly informative and is about the most accurate look appearance audiences could possibly ask for when it comes to depicting the fallen Empire. Backed up by historical evidence and professionals who have studied the Empire their entire lives, this is a series that viewers will be able to learn a lot from.

Roman Empire Release Date November 11, 2016 Cast Sean Bean , Aaron Jakubenko , Ditch Davey , Ido Drent Seasons 3

6 'Plebs' (2013-2018)

Created by Sam Leifer and Tom Basden

Plebs is a British sitcom about a group of plebeians, or "plebs," living in the Roman Empire. These plebeians are of the lower class, similar to Medieval peasants, so obviously there's no real glory or battle sequences in this one since that stuff was sort of left to soldiers and the ultra-wealthy. That said, Plebs presented an honest and comical look at lower-class life during the days of the Romans, as a group of friends attempt to run a tavern in a renovated public bathroom.

Plebs lasted for six whole seasons, which is a lot more than most sitcoms get. It was also a sitcom with a unique twist—one that didn't take place in the modern day and didn't showcase any relevant real-world problems. Hilarious and different, Plebs is an underrated sitcom about Ancient Rome that has never, ever gotten the attention that it deserves.

5 'Domina' (2021-2023)

Created by Simon Burke

Domina is a historical drama series that offers a different perspective on the Roman Empire that isn't commonly seen in movies or TV: that of Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), who was the wife of Emperor Augustus (Matthew McNulty). Augustus was the first Roman Emperor, and the adopted son of Julius Caesar himself.

Rather than being about war or the expanse of the Empire, the story is instead about Livia and Augustus' divorce, which caused a huge political scandal at the time. As expected, there are many other historical figures who appear in this show, and its primary focus is on drama and political intrigue rather than action. Despite this, Domina is still a show that offers an unseen perspective of the Roman Empire, and one that enthusiasts should absolutely check out.

Domina Debut Date May 14, 2021 Genre History, Drama

4 'Rome' (2005-2007)

Created by John Milius, William J. MacDonald, and Bruno Heller

Rome tells the story of how the eponymous land transitioned from being a Republic to an Empire in the First Century BCE. It is told through the lens of two fictitious soldiers, whose lives become intertwined with some of the more major events during this period of great political change. With its drama and political narratives, Rome went on to receive seven Primetime Emmy Awards, all praising its production value, cinematography, and art direction.

Moreover, historians were quite impressed with how accurately the major events of the series were portrayed, even if some of the minor details were highly dramatized. Overall, it was a very good show, and among the few to actually show how the Empire came to be in stunning detail and historical accuracy.